There’s a MAJOR reason Floyd Mayweather has to fight, says ex-friend

World Boxing News

📸 Stewart Cook / Fox Sports

Former pound for pound king and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has to fight again soon as he’s running out of money, according to an ex-friend.

Rapper 50 Cent, who was tight with Mayweather until the pair had a very public fallout, made the shocking statement recently.

The ‘In Da Club’ singer claims he knows how the ‘Money’ man spends his cash and will need to get back to action soon in order to sustain his way of life.

“I think he got to right now because the money’s gone,” Jackson said to host Ebro on Hot 97. “It’s fight, get the money, spend the money, fight.

“With the lifestyle that money’s gone. Trust me. Now it’s like if you call him he’ll be at your local nightclub because he needs that action right now,” he added.

Mayweather has since responded to ‘Fiddy’s’ words when appearing on Drink Champs recently for Revolt TV.

In a two-hour interview, Mayweather spoke briefly about the ongoing war with 50 Cent.

“If this man (50 Cent) comes over to my house, my chef cook big meals for us. We sit back, we kick it. We traveled on the jet together,” Mayweather told Drink Champs.

“This is coming out of the blue. It’s like me and you just kicking it, I’m right here talking with y’all. I come and do the show with you every day, and then one day, you just go out of the blue.

"I'm like damn, 'Where is this coming from?'"







PACMAN

Despite rejecting any notion of struggling for dollars, Mayweather did state two events were in the pipeline for 2020.

Whether they include a fight for himself is yet to be outlined in an official capacity.

Working with UFC boss Dana White has been on the cards for some time, with WBN speculating whether a clash with Khabib Nurmagomedov was on the cards.

Alternatively, should Mayweather need a big payday, a return with Manny Pacquiao would come with a certain $100 million guarantee.