Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury II press conference intensifies excitement

Ringside

📸 Mikey Williams

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury went voice-to-voice and made themselves heard as the pair engaged in a fiery press conference at the MGM Grand.

Unbeaten WBC Heavyweight Champion Wilder and undefeated lineal heavyweight champion Fury nearly came to blows as they previewed their highly anticipated rematch headlining a historic mega PPV event.

The bout takes place this Saturday, February 22 in Las Vegas.

Purchase the Pay-Per-View HERE.

Wilder and Fury exchanged words and shoves on stage, just two days before they reignite their rivalry in the ring for the most eagerly awaited heavyweight showdown in decades.

Tickets for the event are on sale now and can be purchased at www.mgmgrand.com or www.axs.com. The event is promoted by BombZquad Promotions, TGB Promotions, Top Rank and Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions. A Premier Boxing Champions presentation.

Here is what the press conference participants had to say:

DEONTAY WILDER

“Anything is possible in the ring, but it comes down to if he can back up his words. That is where your preparation for the fight comes out.

“One thing for sure, though, I am a great fighter on my back foot. That’s when I’m able to really time you and set you up, and have you run into my own traps.

“He has a lot of things going on in his camp so that tells you how nervous he is.

“You can see that we’re both emotionally invested in this. We both want to give you all the best of us. Come Saturday night, we’re going to release all of our energy in the ring and it’s going to stay there.

“This is the moment I’ve been waiting for, and I’m sure he’s been waiting as well. There are so many odds looking in and helping to put the heavyweight division on notice.

“This division has had tremendous action these last few years. Our first fight was amazing, and this is going to be even more intense.”

TYSON FURY

“I gave Wilder the biggest payday of his life and brought him to the biggest stage. Deontay owes me everything, I brought him to this level, and this is his second fight at the top.”

“He’s going to try to and the right hand. If I’m stupid enough to get hit with it, I deserve to lose. I hit the floor last time, but I showed that I’m truly a fighting man. If he can’t finish me, I’m going to eat him up.

“Kenny Bayless is a top referee; he has refereed me before and he did a good job. I have no objections with the referees and judges, whoever they are they are, they will do a good job.”

“It’s been no secret that I’m looking for a knockout. That’s why I hired SugarHill and went back to Kronk. He gets you to sit down on that big right hand, and that’s the game plan.”

“What I did last time clearly was not good enough, and what better club to go to than Kronk? I know they can bring out of me exactly what I need for this fight.”







JAY DEAS, Wilder’s Co-Trainer

“We don’t worry about weight. We don’t even use the scale at the gym. As long as he’s training hard and eating well, which he always is, the weight just is what it is. He’s a freak of nature, so we’re not worried about what the other guy brings as far as his weight. Deontay has always been the lighter guy. It’s normal for us. It’s usually advantageous for us.”

“Sugar is a great trainer, so we are ready for the best Tyson Fury. When Deontay wins this fight, he will get the credit for beating Tyson at his absolute best. I don’t want any talk about anything else. I want both guys at their best, and I think that’s what we’ve got.”

“Its fight week, this is what is supposed to happen. This is what happens when you have the two best heavyweights in the world, both undefeated and highly motivated. I wouldn’t expect anything less than this type of energy.

SUGARHILL STEWARD, Fury’s Trainer

“Tyson Fury is a very tall heavyweight, so we believe that he can carry more weight, along with his power. He’s a big, strong heavyweight and extra weight won’t hurt him. He still moves around just like a super middleweight. Plus, he still has the ring IQ to set things up. We’re just adding some punching power to his arsenal.”

“I am excited about watching the fighter’s reactions today. Up until now, it has been quiet and subtle. Today you saw the mood swings, and all the hard work the fighters have put into their training camps. Emotions are going up, and emotions are going down, but this is what big-time boxing is. Both of these fighters have a chip on their shoulder and are expressing themselves as they should.”

“I feel as if I have done everything he asked for. He wanted to be better technically, more aggressive, and be a big dominant heavyweight.”

Buy Wilder vs Fury II Pay-Per-View on ESPN+. Sign up HERE: https://go.web.plus.espn.com/c/2090895/769345/9070

Wilder vs. Fury II will see the highly anticipated rematch between unbeaten WBC Heavyweight World Champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder and undefeated lineal champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury as they headline a historic, mega PPV event Saturday, February 22 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The Wilder vs. Fury II PPV begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and features former heavyweight world champion Charles Martin squaring off against former title challenger Gerald “El Gallo Negro” Washington for a 12-round IBF Heavyweight Title eliminator in the co-main event. WBO Junior Featherweight World Champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete, a.k.a. “The Mexican Iron Man” will defend his title against Filipino contender Jeo Santisima in the PPV featured bout. Plus, in the PPV opener, super welterweight sensation Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora will face 2016 Australian Olympian Daniel Lewis in a 10-round battle of unbeatens.