The ‘God-given’ super-power of heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder

With the countdown on to the biggest fight of the year so far, WBC champion Deontay Wilder feels he has a God-given gift that will overcome Tyson Fury.

Wilder has a knock out record to compare with any of the big knock hit artists, out of 42 wins he has only gone the distance twice.

One of which was the first fight with Fury, in which he still managed to land that right hand to put Fury on the canvas.

“I truly realized my power during my current knockout streak,” Wilder said. “I looked at my record and realized I was running through guys and knocking them out.

“You don’t just go in and knock a human out based on will, you really have to have the power to do so, and through that, I realized I had something different.

“I am just applying my service to my greatness and I am going to use my power up until I can’t use it anymore.”

Feeling his strength has been a gift from God, Wilder explains what it feels to know he has that power shot that can come anytime during the fight.

“My power is God-given; I don’t have to do anything at all. I don’t have to lift weights or do a special type of cardio; it’s born with me.

“It’s an amazing feeling to have it and to be in this position, out of all the things I could be doing, God placed me in this position.”







ROLE MODEL

Knowing that he is a role model to many, Wilder has taken a step back this time from uttering some of those over the top statements he has made in the past, showing a level of maturity of being a champion ahead of one massive fight.

“As fighters, we are free in this sport, we say as we please with fewer consequences, so when I use my platform, I use it well.

“If people see what I do in my occupation and see that I bring the greatness out of myself, then that will translate to people that look up to me.”

