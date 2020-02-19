WATCH: Tyson Fury rocks up in Ferrari, Deontay Wilder in RR for arrivals

Ringside

📸 Ryan Hafey

Tyson Fury (29-0-1, 20 KOs) rolled up in a red Ferrari, while Deontay Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KOs) arrived shortly after in a Rolls-Royce SUV for their Las Vegas arrivals.

Both were greeted by throngs of fans awaiting Saturday’s clash.

WBC heavyweight world champion “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder and lineal heavyweight champion “The Gypsy King” Fury hit the MGM Grand on Tuesday afternoon, kicking off fight week events for the most anticipated heavyweight showdown in two decades.

They will renew their rivalry this Saturday, February 22, in a historic mega PPV event from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Wilder has defended his world title successfully 10 consecutive times, while Fury is unbeaten in five bouts since returning from a nearly three-year layoff in June 2018.

The grand arrivals also featured fighters competing in the PPV undercard squaring off, including former heavyweight champion Charles Martin and former title challenger Gerald Washington, who meet in the co-main event.

WBO Junior Featherweight World Champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete, a.k.a. “The Mexican Iron Man”, and Filipino contender Jeo Santisima, who battle in the PPV featured bout.

Unbeaten super welterweights Sebastian Fundora and Daniel Lewis, who fight in the PPV opener at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

This is what the main event fighters had to say Tuesday:







DEONTAY WILDER

“The first fight was great, but the second time around we’re getting even more love. It’s been a blessed feeling and I’m so excited to show my greatness come Saturday night.”

“I’m going to knock out Tyson Fury in devastating fashion on Saturday night. After I show the world what greatness lies inside of me, I will continue to go even further and do more amazing things in this sport.”

“We all know that boxing is the hurt business and we both have bad intentions coming into this fight. I’m looking forward to our energies colliding and having an amazing fight.”

We'd be disappointed if Tyson Fury didn't arrive in style 😎 The Gypsy King makes his big entrance in Las Vegas 🔥#WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/85hy8RsHOX — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) February 18, 2020

TYSON FURY

“Las Vegas is the home of champions, and ‘The Gypsy King’ is here to put on a show. I am knocking that bum out in two rounds. It’s going to be an early night.”

“I’ve done all I can, and I can’t wait for Saturday night to be here. The WBC belt is the only major title I’ve yet to win. Saturday night, it will be mine.”

“Las Vegas is the new home of ‘The Gypsy King.’ This is my time. Wilder got a gift last time. That won’t happen again. I’m coming for the knockout.”