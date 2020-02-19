Shane Mosley Jr. follows in father’s footsteps, links up with Golden Boy

RINGSIDE

📷 Cris Esqueda

Middleweight Shane Mosley Jr. (15-3, 9 KOs) has signed a co-promotional agreement with Golden Boy and Tournament of Contenders.

Mosley Jr. is a 29-year-old middleweight standout who made his professional debut in 2014. Son of Hall of Famer Shane Mosley, Sr., the younger Mosley has spent the past few years fighting all over the country. Most recently, he participated in the revived reality show The Contender from MGM Television and Paramount Television, which airs on premium cable network EPIX, and he’s coming off two victories in a row.

“I am thrilled to be joining Golden Boy,” said Shane Mosley Jr. “I feel this was meant to be; I’ve known Oscar, Eric and Robert since I was a kid. It feels like a homecoming. This is an incredible opportunity for me and a big step in the right direction on the road to becoming a world champion. I’m grateful to Golden Boy, The Contender and my management team, Victory Sports, for making this happen.”

“Shane Mosley Jr. is family to us,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “We’ve known him since he was very young. So, I’m delighted to have him join the Golden Boy stable. This is the place where he belongs, and I’m positive that he will flourish in his new home.”

“We’ve had a long relationship with Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy,” said Jeff Wald of the Tournament of Contenders. “So, this is great for Shane Mosley Jr. It’s the result of his hard work, discipline and dedication. It’s easy for people to underestimate Shane Mosley Jr. He doesn’t come from the tough background like most fighters, and his movie star good looks make people think he’s not as tough, but believe me the kid can fight.”

“We are excited to partner with Golden Boy and feel that this is the best place for Shane to take his career to the next level,” said Rick Torres, President of Victory Sports. “Having worked with Oscar, Eric and Robert on a number of events in the past, I know they have what it takes to help us guide Shane to a world championship.”