Salita Promotions sign Armenian featherweight Aram Avagyan

RINGSIDE

Dmitriy Salita of Salita Promotions proudly announces the signing of undefeated Armenian featherweight Aram Avagyan to a promotional contract.

Avagyan (9-0-1, 4 KOs) hails from the Armenian capital of Yerevan and currently fights out of Moscow, Russia.

The former amateur star started boxing at age 10 and went on to win two bronze medals at the European Championships and participate in the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Known as a smart tactician in the ring, 29-year-old Avagyan holds a master’s degree in International Relations from the Armenian State Institute of Physical Culture and Sports at the Russian-Armenian University.

A three-year professional, Avagyan won the WBC International Silver Feather Title with a unanimous decision over proven Mexican veteran Emanuel Lopez in 2018.

He made his US debut and successfully defended his title for the second time in Las Vegas last May with a unanimous decision over fellow undefeated prospect Francisco Esparza on the undercard of the Canelo vs. Danny Jacobs fight.

“I have high expectations with Salita Promotions, and I believe that we will soon reach great heights,” said Avagyan. “I am glad that the head of the company is a former professional boxer since he understands very well what to be an athlete.

“My goal with every fight is to win and move closer to my goal of becoming a world champion. I have chosen this path and I want to fight with anyone in the top 10 and all the champions. I’m always ready anywhere and with anyone!”

Promoter Salita says Avagyan will soon start working with Sugarhill Steward at the Kronk Gym in Detroit to prepare for his upcoming debut under the Salita Promotions banner. That fight will be announced shortly.

“Aram has the resume and skills to be a force in the featherweight division,” said Salita. “His exciting style and desire to face the best will create a lot of exciting fights in the talent-packed division.”