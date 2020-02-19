Ruben Torres discusses Feb 21 return to the ring in Q & A

RINGSIDE

Undefeated lightweight prospect, Ruben “Ace” Torres (11-0, 9 KOs), gives an inside look into his mindset as he will headline Thompson Boxing’s “Path To Glory” event this Friday, Feb. 21st, from the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, Calif.

Torres, age 22, who hails from South Central Los Angeles, faces the dangerous puncher from Mexico, Gabino Cota (19-10-2, 17 KOs), in an eight-round main event bout.

Torres is guided by Danny Zamora and trains out of the Santa Fe Springs Activities Center in, Santa Fe Springs, Calif.

Here is what Torres had to say before his showdown this Friday.

On his desire to make his grandmother proud of him, who suddenly passed away last year:

“My grandmother was dear to my heart and I will always keep her in my memory, everything happened so fast when she passed away out of nowhere. She was my number one fan and I miss her like crazy; I’m still trying to deal with her not being here and I can’t really put it into words, but I know she’s in a better place. I will always have her spirit with me when I step into the ring and I know she’s watching over me. I’m going to continue this journey to a world title with her in my mind, I want to make her proud.”

On how his manager and trainer Danny Zamora demands that he attends college:

“My manager and trainer, Danny Zamora, has been a big influence in my life. After going to school for a few years, I dropped out to pursue my boxing career. When I came back to the Santa Fe Springs gym, Danny told me that he wouldn’t train me unless I continue to attend college. Right now, I’m taking courses at Cerritos College as advised by Zamora and I’m thankful to him for always looking out for my best interest.”

On fighting in front of the fans in Ontario as he headlines the next Path to Glory show:

“I love the energy when I fight at the Doubletree Hotel, everyone is right on top of you. I can see and hear everyone in the building and it’s not far from downtown LA, where a lot of my family is from, so its nice that they can all come see me. It’s a lot fun and electrifying to say the least.

Tickets for “Path To Glory” are priced at $60, & $100 (general seating is sold out) and are available for purchase by calling 714-935-0900, or online at ThompsonBoxing.com.