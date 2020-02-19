DAZN announce European TV rights for Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury II

World Boxing News

Streaming service DAZN has bought a host of European rights to this weekend’s massive heavyweight rematch – Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury II.

Despite being squeezed out of the US market by FOX and ESPN’s Pay-Per-View platforms, DAZN, which boasts the number one sports app in the world, has snapped up several territories they already have access to.

German, Austrian, Spanish, Swiss and Italian boxing fans will be able to view the clash via their DAZN subscription.

Wilder vs Fury II takes place in Las Vegas. It is expected to break PPV barriers on Saturday night.

In the UK, where DAZN plans to launch in the next two years, BT Sport Box Office holds the exclusivity for the event.

Despite being locked out on the major stages, DAZN has seemingly done all it can to maximize its own output on Wilder vs Fury II.

“We are thrilled to bring this heavyweight clash to five of our markets,” Jacopo Tonoli, the chief commercial officer of DAZN Group, stated. “Both Wilder and Fury are exceptionally entertaining fighters. They will put on a show to remember for our subscribers in Las Vegas on 22 February.

“DAZN is proud to bring boxing fans the best fights across all weight divisions as part of our flexible and accessible offering.”







DEONTAY WILDER vs TYSON FURY II on DAZN

Germany. Austria. Spain. Switzerland. Italy.

Wilder vs. Fury II will see the highly anticipated rematch. Unbeaten WBC Heavyweight World Champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder. Alongside undefeated lineal champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury. They headline a historic, mega PPV event. It happens Saturday, February 22 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The Wilder vs. Fury II PPV begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. The card features former heavyweight world champion Charles Martin squaring off against former title challenger Gerald “El Gallo Negro” Washington for a 12-round IBF Heavyweight Title eliminator in the co-main event.

WBO Junior Featherweight World Champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete features.”The Mexican Iron Man” will defend his title against Filipino contender Jeo Santisima in the PPV featured bout.

Plus, in the PPV opener, super welterweight sensation Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora will face 2016 Australian Olympian, Daniel Lewis. A 10-round battle of unbeatens.