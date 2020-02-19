Cecilia Braekus returns to camp at Big Bear with trainer Abel Sanchez

RINGSIDE

Undisputed Women’s Welterweight World Champion, ‘The First Lady’ Cecilia Braekhus, (36-0, 9 KOs), is currently training with the renowned Abel Sanchez in Big Bear Lake, CA as she prepares for a big 2020 ahead.

Braekhus and Sanchez first teamed up last year resulting in a ten-round unanimous decision over Mandatory Challenger Victoria Noelle Bustos on November 30, 2019 in Monte Carlo, a bout telecast on DAZN in the United States and Sky Sports in the UK.

The victory, her first under the Matchroom Boxing banner, was hailed by media and fans as amongst the finest and most definitive performances of her career.

With the win over Bustos, Braekhus tied the legendary Joe Louis for recording the most consecutive world title defenses (25).

Details on Braekhus’ first bout of 2020 will be announced shortly.

“It feels great to be back in camp with Abel,” said Braekhus who has held the undisputed welterweight titles since September 2014. “Abel is a true teacher and I continue to learn on a daily basis how to become an even better fighter. I can’t wait to return to the ring.”

Said 2015 Trainer of the Year, Sanchez, “Cecilia is terrific to work with, even with all that she has accomplished in her extraordinary career she comes to the gym every day to work hard and learn.”

Braekhus is holder of the WBC, WBO, WBA, IBF and IBO Welterweight World Titles as well as the RING Magazine Pound-for-Pound Title Belt.