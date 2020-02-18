Las Vegas bookmakers struggle to split Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury odds

World Boxing News

The betting lines for this weekend’s huge heavyweight battle between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are available from the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Wilder vs Fury 2 betting sheets can now be obtained from the sports center inside the MGM Grand, which was recently shared by Top Rank’s Carl Moretti.

Much like other boxing betting odds, the fractions show that Wilder and Fury can hardly be split. Both are at odd of -110 for the win.

Looking closer at the numbers, there’s slight favoritism for Fury when it comes to the exact result.

Fury for the decision is 7/5, whilst Wilder to KO the ‘Gypsy King’ is available at 8/5.

The consensus among fans and media alike is that these two endings are the most likely. Bookies obviously agree due to the fighters’ respective talents inside the ropes.

Further down the list and round odds show just how dangerous Wilder can be for any of the top heavyweights on the planet.

A stoppage for Wilder between 6 and 8 sessions is garnering obvious favoritism with the fraction deciders. The sixth, seventh and eight are all 15/1.

In contrast, Fury during the same period is a whopping 40/1.

Now for the fighters themselves. Fury has picked out round two for his triumph. If any punters fancy having a flutter on this outcome, there’s certainly money to be made at 60/1.

Predicting his own round, Wilder opted for the third. This can be betted on at odds of 22/1.

Another draw, which is even more likely this time around, has been offered at 18/1. Shocking if you consider the odds of two boxers meeting in two bouts and both ending in a stalemate.

Airing their pre-fight views, both Wilder and Fury were in confident mood ahead of fight week.

“Things are going amazing. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my life,” said Wilder. “To come from where I come from, it’s amazing to be here.

“When you get a happy Deontay Wilder in training camp, you can definitely expect great things from me. That’s’ what I’m going to give you.

“We haven’t seen his power displayed like he’s been talking about. It hasn’t been continuous, like mine. I think he has pillows as fists. That’s what I felt in our last fight.

“With the strategies that he’s talking about, I don’t really know how to take it. I don’t know if he’s trying to throw me off my game by saying he’s going to knock me out. But it’s exciting to hear and I’m looking forward to February 22.”







GYPSY KING

Fury said: “I’m born ready. I’m feeling good in training camp. Everything has been going really well. There are no injuries or excuses. It’s all dedication and sacrifice, one day after another.

“The first fight I wanted to go in there and outbox him. It didn’t work. No matter what people say, I didn’t win. I count a draw as a loss.”

It’s all building nicely ahead of a huge evening at the MGM Grand.