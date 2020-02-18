Tyson Fury aims to fight power with power in Deontay Wilder rematch

World Boxing News

Tyson Fury has outlined his ambition to engage in a firefight with Deontay Wilder ahead of their forthcoming world title battle.

Fury heads into the rematch knowing the last session he shared with Wilder could have been a lot different. ‘The Gypsy King’ rose from the dead when pummelled to the canvas by Wilder.

Just seconds later, and Fury was throwing back and seeing out the stanza on top.

This time around, the Briton is intent on giving Wilder something to think about before the American can get his own huge shots off.

“We’re giant heavyweights. I’ve had 20 knockouts, so I’m very capable of knocking people out,” pointed out Fury. “When you underestimate someone else’s power, you usually end up unstuck.

“Whether I’m a great puncher or not, I don’t believe anybody else can match me with heart and determination. I’m going to put my iron will on Deontay Wilder.

“I felt that I needed to get an edge in this fight. It’s not personal with me and my trainers, cutmen and nutritionists. It’s business. If I think someone else is going to improve my business, I’ll do it.

“How do you beat a massive puncher? You have to back him up. He gets massive leverage in those long arms while coming forward. I have to put him on the back foot and make him absorb some of my power.







GYPSY KING

“I’m the Gypsy King. There’s only been one and there’s only likely to be one going forward. That’s one belt that Deontay Wilder can’t ever win.

“He had a great performance against Ortiz and he did what he was supposed to do. I know he knocks guys out. He was relaxed and calm under the pressure. I was impressed. Not by the knockout, but by the way he was conducting himself under pressure.

“I’m always real. Deontay Wilder has knocked out 43 opponents in a row. Even if I hate this guy, I respect that. He has amazing power and his name is up there with all-time greats. He’s a great puncher who gets the job done.”

The long-awaited rematch of heavyweight titans is certainly set. Undefeated WBC champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder and unbeaten lineal champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury will continue their rivalry in the ring on Saturday, February 22 live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in a historic, joint FOX Sports PPV & ESPN+ PPV.