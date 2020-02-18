Mauricio Sulaiman reveals why Riddick Bowe threw WBC belt in the bin

Phil Jay

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman has revealed the real reason why former undisputed champion Riddick Bowe chucked his heavyweight title in the bin.

Back in 1993, following an eliminator victory for Lennox Lewis, Bowe held a press conference in which he proceeded to dump the green and gold strap.

At the time, Lewis was pushed as the number contender after defeating Donovan ‘Razor’ Ruddock in fine style.

Years later, Sulaiman gave his point of view by stating Bowe’s manager was behind the move, which both now regret.

Sulaiman was speaking just hours after sitting down with Bowe for a planned meeting to discuss reports he wants to fight again at 52.

“We had a very nice lunch together. He is my friend,” explained Sulaiman. “He apologized to my father and the WBC back in 1994.

“It was his manager Rock Newman who made him do that which he is extremely ashamed for,” he added.

WBN has spoken to the WBC on the back of breaking the news of Bowe’s interest in securing a promotional contract to return to the ring.

A representative of Bowe, Eli Karabell, had been reaching out to promoters in order to garner interest in signing ‘Big Daddy’.

This was of grave concern to Sulaiman. He believes Bowe has to stay retired for the good of his future health.







RETURN

Just last month, Karabell stated an opponent and TV network had been negotiated for Bowe in the coming months.

“We just heard back from Impact TV and Tapia promotions. Riddick Bowe is looking to do a show against Alonzo Butler as his first opponent in Chattanooga, TN,” Karabell exclusively told World Boxing News.

“Mr. Bowe says that Butler is certainly an easy victory any day of the week. He cannot wait to get back in the ring.”

As far as Sulaiman is concerned, the fight should not take place. Bowe hasn’t fought professionally for twelve years and has his best days firmly behind him.

