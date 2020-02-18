George Foreman gives shock prediction for Wilder vs Fury II, talks Ali

Ringside

Former heavyweight champion of the World, George Foreman, has expressed his excitement ahead of Saturday’s rematch between WBC heavyweight titleholder Deontay Wilder and former unified champion Tyson Fury.

In an exclusive interview with Bookies.com, Foreman shockingly predicts that Fury will come out on top, but regardless of the result, says this fight has the potential to live up to some of the greatest bouts even Foreman himself was involved in:

“The world will be talking about heavyweight boxing after this match.

“It’s going to be good for boxing. I love it.

“I pick Tyson Fury to win on points. Millions will watch it. It’ll probably be a controversial decision.”

Foreman was often touted as the most feared puncher during an era most historians consider the best in boxing history and ahead of this weekend’s eagerly-anticipated rematch, the seventy-one-year-old was highly complimentary of Deontay Wilder’s destructive hands.

“Yeah, that Deontay Wilder can punch.

“Oh, he can hit and he can hit hard.

“I think they’re going to tear the wall down there because that rematch will be seen by a lot of people.”

Asked whether Tyson Fury can avoid Wilder’s big right hand, Foreman said: “That’s not going to be easy.”







ALI

In the same interview, Foreman reflected on his career and revealed that losing to Muhammed Ali at the historic Rumble in the Jungle didn’t sink his spirits as much as the fact that he had finally met someone who could withstand his devastating power.

“It was like something special I had,” Foreman said.

“You’d be in the ring and things could be going right or wrong. You look down, boom, they’re on the floor.”

But no matter how hard Foreman hit Ali, he never went down which he says was worse than losing the entire fight, as he explained

“I was more shocked by that – the mystery of that little magic that I was supposed to have, not being there – than losing.

“I thought it was there forever.”

After Rumble in the Jungle Foreman went on to stop Joe Frazier and beat Ron Lyle, but even these historic victories didn’t help him get over what happened against Ali.

“When I came back, I was worried because of like what happened to that little thing I had? I thought it had left me.

“I thought I would never get it back,” Foreman said.

