EXCLUSIVE: Audley Harrison on Deontay Wilder, Mike Tyson comparisons

World Boxing News caught up with an ex-opponent of Deontay Wilder in Audley Harrison during fight week as ‘The Bronze Bomber’ prepares to rematch Tyson Fury.

Wilder puts his WBC heavyweight title on the line once again against Fury following their epic first battle in December 2018.

Addressing discussions in the build-up of Wilder now being the hardest hitting top division puncher of all time, Harrison is in prime position to know.

‘A-Force’ shared a terrifying 70 seconds with the American at the tail end of his career. A first-round defeat which proved to be Harrison’s last pro bout.

Asked whether he agrees with the notion of Wilder being the most fearsome KO artist ever, Harrison explained why he has a case above Mike Tyson.

“Wilder is certainly up there with the biggest punchers. If only due to his record,” Harrison exclusively told World Boxing News. “He’s had 43 bouts and 41 of them have been knock-outs. That speaks for itself.

“He’s moved up through the ranks and faced everyone and still been able to get rid of them. He’s faced fighters like Stiverne and Ortiz who are durable in any era of fighting, but he’s been able to get rid of them.

“The right hand he’s got is like a sledgehammer because it’s so quick and accurate.

“If you compare to Mike Tyson, when Mike was coming up, a lot of taller guys took him the distance. When you’re punching up you don’t generate as much power.”

Concluding on how Wilder’s power mixes perfectly with his unorthodox style, Harrison stated:

“A lot of people don’t understand, Wilder has a natural talent that you can’t teach,” he pointed out. “The way he avoids punches and moves around.

“I sparred with him for four weeks early on (in his career) and he’s got unique skills as an athlete that allows him to get off the line and miss punches.”







STOPPAGE

Last time out, Fury racked up the rounds mid-fight, which left Wilder needed a late knockout, which he almost managed to secure.

With the boxing bookmakers, Wilder is a hot favorite to stop Fury. He’s aiming to end the contest before ‘The Gypsy King’ gets into any rhythm whatsoever.

For his part, a second-round prediction has come from the challenger, which he believes is highly achievable should he lay it on thick from the off.

All will be revealed on fight night.