Deontay Wilder to continue ongoing collaboration with Cosmo & Donato

This Saturday night, fight clubs and fashion designers are betting on “The Bronze Bomber”.

February 22, undefeated WBC heavyweight Deontay Wilder (42-0-1) faces nemesis Tyson Fury (30-0-1) for a title-breaking rematch, bringing their much-hyped feud full circle, in more ways than one.

Their 2018 match (ending in a draw) showed us the “superhuman” side of Deontay Wilder. His theatrical entrance-attire for the occasion marked an on-going collaboration between Deontay Wilder and Cosmo & Donato — the Los Angeles couturier/costumier tasked with bringing “warrior couture” to life.

In November 2019, Wilder experienced his 42nd straight win in November 2019.

But what stole the cover of UK newspapers wasn’t a headline touting his triumph over Luis Ortiz; rather, the front-page news was Wilder’s Spartan soldier look, achieved with 90,000 Austrian crystals and Italian crème leather.

Billed as “Unfinished Business”, the Wilder/Fury rematch marks the fourth successive collaboration between Deontay Wilder and Cosmo & Donato.

Since the first face-off against Fury, legendary stylist Cosmo Lombino and expert Cordonnier Donato Crowley have been the “glam squad” behind the elevation of The Bronze Bomber’s ring persona and post-victory interview looks.

No strangers to the needs of athletes, Cosmo and Donato count Giancarlo Stanton, Shawn Porter, Claressa Shields, and Shaquille O’Neal (“DJ Diesel”) as clients.

“Unfinished Business” will debut Wilder’s most sensational, most menacing concept yet.

Continuing to out-do each previous look, this high-stakes warrants a decidedly more sinister statement.

Cosmo and Donato impart the gothic terror of Hammer’s 1968 horror classic The Devil Rides Out with sculptural angles of vintage Alexander McQueen.

Apart from Wilder’s processional costume, boxing shorts, and post-interview attire, the designers will be dressing Wilder’s daughter, as well as his fiancé, actress Telli Swift, for the event.

The fight will be available to watch exclusively on BT Sport Box Office HD on Saturday, February 22nd.