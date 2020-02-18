BoxFan Expo confirmed for May 2 in Las Vegas, Jessie Vargas added

RINGSIDE

Box Fan Expo, the largest boxing fan event held in the United States, has started to announce its attendees, starting with three-time world champion Jessie Vargas.

Vargas, a former World Champion boxer has confirmed that he will appear at the sixth annual Box Fan Expo on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vargas will hold a Meet & Greet with his fans at the Box Fan Expo Store during the fan event held over the Cinco De Mayo weekend.

The Box Fan Expo is an annual fan event that coincides with some of the sports’ legendary, classic fights in Las Vegas, including Mayweather vs. Maidana II, Mayweather vs. Berto, Canelo vs. Chavez Jr., Canelo vs. GGG II, and Canelo vs. Jacobs.

Centered in boxing’s longtime home – Las Vegas – this year’s Expo is a must-do for fight fans coming in for this legendary weekend, with dozens of professional fighters, promoters, and companies involved in the boxing industry.

The Expo is the largest and only Boxing Fan Expo held in the United States. http://boxfanexpo.com- @BoxFanExpo

Tickets to the Box Fan Expo are available online at: https://bitly.com/BoxingExpo2020

Vargas will make his sixth appearance at this years’ Expo and will be signing gloves, photos, and personal items. Boxing enthusiasts will have an opportunity to also take pictures with this fan friendly Boxing Star.

Vargas will return to the ring on February 29, 2020 to face former four-division world title holder Mikey Garcia. The blockbuster welterweight fight will take place at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas and streamed live on DAZN in the US.