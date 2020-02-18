Andy Ruiz Jr. back to basics on the football field, drops weight for return

World Boxing News

Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. is hard at work in the gym and on the football field ahead of an imminent return to action.

Ruiz has already visibly lost weight as Mexico’s first-ever top division ruler plots a comeback to the ring in the coming months.

‘The Destroyer’ lost his titles and some self-respect when losing to Anthony Joshua in December. Ruiz was criticized for not training properly during the build-up.

A coach-split later, and Ruiz is grinding to get back to the shape he boasted in the weeks before the Joshua rematch.

Looking svelte at one point with a few weeks to go until Saudi Arabia, Ruiz piled on the pounds in the run-up to the Diriyah battle.

With despondence from fans and media alike ringing in his ears, Ruiz is determined to be at full fitness for a spring outing.

“I don’t post about it, but the grind never stops. Can you beat me in a race?” – asked Ruiz when posting on Instagram recently.

“They don’t understand the vision. The refusal to settle. The desire to get your family right. Only hustlers understand hustlers. You can’t stop a beast who’s starving for a better life.

“Finished training and feeling really good. Thanks to GOD for all my blessings he has given me. A lot of hard work, sweat and tears. Don’t let anybody put you down and say you can’t do this or that. Trust in GOD And believe in yourself. Anything is possible.”

Represented by Al Haymon, Ruiz is expected to feature on a Premier Boxing Champions card before the summer. This is despite failing to agree on terms with Dillian Whyte to fight on a Matchroom show.

Haymon holds the rights to the signature of the top-rated contender as Ruiz chases a possible shot at Deontay Wilder’s WBC championship.

A win or two in 2020 could lead to an in-house Haymon-promoted collision should Wilder come through his saga with Tyson Fury unscathed.