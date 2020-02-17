Tyson Fury admits his fight with demons continues, recounts suicide bid

Ringside

Tyson Fury’s mental troubles are far from over, according to the lineal heavyweight champion, who is preparing for the fight of his life this weekend.

‘The Gypsy King’, who trades blows with renowned puncher Deontay Wilder for the second time in Las Vegas on Saturday, remains determined to overcome his ongoing demons.

Fury has had his battles with mental health well documented, as he explained: “There’s nothing better you can be in this life than happy.

“You’re better off being happy than rich and a lot of people can’t find happiness because they’re searching for something that doesn’t exist. I’ve been very fortunate to find out nothing is more important than happiness.”

Having been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder, Tyson suffered a major breakdown after he stunned the boxing world with his defeat of Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

He says: “I always knew I was unwell. But I always put it to the back of my mind because I had a job to do. My job was to become the heavyweight champion of the world.

“So you put all your eggs in one basket and you have an addictive personality, it’s all or nothing in everything you do. You’ve achieved your dream and there’s no further you can go in your career, that was Everest and that’s it. Then it all came crashing down.”

After failing a drug test in 2016, he was forced to relinquish his belts and he hit a new low. He says: “ I woke up wanting to die on a daily basis. I didn’t want to live anymore because I was het up by depression so that’s as low as you can go.

“You’re looking at the man who has everything, acclaim, glory, fame, many achievements, a family and everything that goes with it, the trimmings, the gravy and still he isn’t happy.

“We’re made to believe success is happiness, but that’s very untrue.”







SUICIDE ATTEMPT

Tyson says: “One day I woke up and thought today’s the day I end it all. I was heading towards this bridge, I was going to smash the car into the bridge at very high speed. I just didn’t have the ambition to live anymore.

“Before I got to the bridge I heard a voice saying don’t do this, you’re going to destroy your family’s life. I immediately pulled the car over.

“That was the first time I thought, right, now or never. I need to get well immediately.”

Concluding, Fury admits he’s still fighting his demons on the daily.

“I haven’t defeated mental health. I still have bad days and good days, everybody does but it never goes away. But I learn to maintain and that’s it.

“Thinking positive and being around positive people.”

Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King is an Optomen Television production for ITV.

Series producer is Demi Doyle and Executive producers are Tina Flintoff and Nick Hornby. Furthermore, it was commissioned by Kate Teckman, Head of Development, Factual Entertainment. And Sue Murphy, Head of Factual Entertainment, at ITV.

Tyson Fury: Gypsy King. Episode Two airs this Thursday 20th February at 9pm on ITV