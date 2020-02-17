Deontay Wilder TWO-WEIGHT champ? – Sensational cruiser bid possible

Phil Jay

📸 Amanda Westcott

There was a time not so long ago when Deontay Wilder made what was seen as a throwaway comment about fighting at cruiserweight. The American stated he may just drop down ‘for the fun of it’ and try to win another division world title.

Well WBN can reveal this is a distinct possibility for Wilder in the future, once Wilder ends his saga with Tyson Fury.

Provided it doesn’t get in the way of attempts to land a super-showdown with Anthony Joshua, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ will seriously look at challenging whoever holds the WBC cruiserweight title.

There isn’t timescale on the move, but Wilder losing around a stone in weight to compete for a second-weight championship is firmly on the cards – at some point.

Wilder has always punched above his weight. And one thing is for sure, the 34-year-old can make the 200-pounds limit.

Speaking in 2018, Wilder took to Instagram to first reveal his eventual plan, which many initially scoffed at.

“What’s up boxing world. You know I’ve just been sitting in my car thinking. I’ve been thinking about, once I unify the heavyweight division, moving down to the cruiserweight and taking over that division,” stated Wilder.

“There’s never been a heavyweight ever go down in weight. I mean just for the fun of it. Just take over the cruiserweight division while maintaining the heavyweight division.”

That’s what Wilder is in this sport for. He’s always wanted to make history. So becoming the first top division ruler to move down poundage is right up his street.

First of all, Wilder wants to become one face, one name in his current ranks. Beating Fury is the first step to that milestone.

Defeating Fury a second time may not be needed (due to the 40% rematch clause for the loser), provided Wilder can take out ‘The Gypsy King’ in the best style possible.

Dissuading his forthcoming foe from pursuing the trilogy is the order of the day. Saying that – Wilder would still have to persuade Joshua to face him next.

If that doesn’t happen immediately, Wilder dropping down is a big consideration.







UNLIKELY

Joshua may not even hold all four belts by then either. AJ is on the verge of relinquishing the WBO version for Oleksandr Usyk.

This means Wilder would potentially have to beat Fury, Joshua, and Usyk to fulfill his dream. Securing the nigh-on impossible task of negotiating to fight both with Eddie Hearn.

For instance, if Wilder stopped Joshua, would Hearn really be on board with allowing the biggest puncher in the sport the chance to then take Usyk’s strap? – It’s highly unlikely.

The most probable scenario could be Wilder just moving down in a one-off capacity once there’s a lull in his task to snag all the belts.

Ilunga Makabu currently holds the WBC version after winning his historic clash in Kinshasha. WBN also understands any offer from Wilder would be welcomed.

Let’s see how it all plays out.