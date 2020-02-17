Dean Dodge closing in on Top UK super featherweights

RINGSIDE

Dean Dodge says he’s sneaking up on Britain’s top super featherweights.

The potential of Dodge and Paul Roberts has convinced promoter Mo Prior to take pro boxing back to Taunton this week after a break of more than 25 years.

Prior has told Dodge that victory over Sean Davis on his show in Taunton on Friday night could lead to a shot at the Southern Area championship, currently held by DP Carr.

Other champions at 9st 4lbs include Archie Sharp (WBO European), Zelfa Barrett (Commonwealth) and Anthony Cacace (British).

“They are all on my radar,” said Dodge, unbeaten in nine fights (one draw). “The aim is to fight the best boys in Britain.

“There are some top lads in the division.

“Archie Sharp looks class, Zelfa Barrett is a good boxer and strong, Anthony Cacace looks like he hits hard and then there’s Lyon Woodstock jr, who’s aggressive and has a big heart.

“Not many people know about me at the moment. People in boxing know me, but the top lads don’t – yet.

“I’m sneaking up on them. I will come from nowhere and shock them. If I keep winning these fights will happen.”

Dodge sees the fight with Davis as a chance to get himself notices outside the West Country, where the 26 year old’s aggressive style has made him popular with fans.

He will take around 120 supporters with him from Yeovil to the Wellsprings Leisure Centre on Friday night – and says they may have an early night.

“All through the training camp we have been saying: ‘If I can stop him that will put my name out there,’” said Dodge.

“If you look at his record, only the top lad stop him. He’s fought a lot of good prospects and not many of them stop him.

“This is a chance for me to show how strong I am.”