Daniel Dubois warns Joe Joyce of devastation to come on April 11

📸 Action Images/Adam Holt

Hard-hitting Daniel Dubois intends to leave Joe Joyce in a heap on the canvas when the pair of British heavyweights collide at The O2 Arena on April 11.

For Dubois, 22, it is a natural next step following his belt-collecting exploits since turning professional in April 2017. ‘DDD’ won nine championship titles inside 41 rounds of action.

Dubois, ranked number three by the WBO, is in confident mood as the build-up continues.

“This is the biggest fight of my career without a doubt,” he stated. “This will be the fight that announces me to the world.

“I am confident in myself. He’s going to turn into an old man in the ring. You’re going to see him deteriorate, big time.

“He is making statements but I will prove myself to the world. I see a massive target and I’m gonna let loose.

“I am going to dominate, move up the ladder and all his fans will become mine after the fight.

“He is getting destroyed — knocked out. This is a new chapter, the next step in my career. I have got to move through Joe, take him out in good fashion and move onto the world.

“My Dad set me on this journey when I was a young kid and these are the nights we speak about every day. He is going to sleep and taken out in a devastating fashion.

“He will need that sleeping bag. I won’t miss him because he will be there and he’s getting wrecked. Joe is going down.”

Continuing his threat, Dubois added: “I think I am better than Joe in every department. I have a better jab, I have better movement, I have more power.

“The only thing Joe has over me is experience, but he’s never boxed anyone as young and as hungry as me.

“This will be the most devastating performance of my career.”

Dubois and Joyce collide on BT Sport Box Office in just under two months’ time.







TICKETS

Tickets are now on sale via AXS.com and Ticketmaster.co.uk

Ticket Prices:

£400 Ringside – Hospitality

£300 Floor

£200 Floor

£150 Floor/Tier

£100 Tier

£80 Tier

£55 Upper Tier

£40 Upper Tier