Canelo vs Billy Joe Saunders gets closer for May 2 in Las Vegas

Phil Jay

📸 Amanda Westcott

World Boxing News understands Canelo vs Billy Joe Saunders is close for a ‘unification’ fight deal in Las Vegas on May 2nd.

WBA ‘regular’ champion Canelo is ready to put his strap on the line against WBO ruler Saunders. An imminent deal comes on the back of Golden Boy negotiating with Saunders and Brit rival Callum Smith.

It seems Saunders is set to win the race over his UK nemesis.

As WBN reported first on January 21st, Saunders was green-lighted as an opponent by Canelo and was immediately installed as favorite.

Now, after just under a month of painstaking negotiations, the 30-year-old finally stands on the cusp of securing the fight he’s always craved.

It’s the reason Saunders moved from Frank Warren amicably late last year to sign with Matchroom and Eddie Hearn. WBN reported at the time that Canelo was promised to Saunders as part of the arrangement.

Speaking to WBN three days ago, Saunders had said the final contract was yet to be received.

“May 2, you know against Canelo. It’s a big fight if it happens, it happens. If it don’t, it don’t,” Saunders exclusively told World Boxing News.

“It would be nice to land the Canelo fight to show people how good I am. Right now, I’ve left this in my management’s hands at MTK.

“When they get back to me and say the fight is a done deal, it’s a done deal. But I haven’t seen any offer from anybody, as of yet.

“So if they want to get in contact, go direct to my team. That would be the best bet to get this done. MTK, get direct with them.”







CINCO de MAYO

Once formally announced, it does mean bad news for Smith, who was initially attempting to entice Canelo to England.

‘Mundo’ wanted a huge event at Liverpool Football Club’s Anfield Stadium. Smith could now turn to a rematch with John Ryder instead.

For Saunders, landing Canelo would be the culmination of an entire career’s work, which was centered around facing the pound for pound number one or Gennadiy Golovkin.

A huge Cinco de Mayo weekend will be on the cards once Golden Boy makes an official announcement.