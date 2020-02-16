Surprising Wilder vs Fury II Pay-Per-View prices revealed in both USA, UK

Phil Jay

Pay-Per-View prices have been revealed for the Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury rematch taking place at the MGM Grand this Saturday night.

Wilder and Fury head to Las Vegas for fight week on Tuesday, making their Grand Arrivals on the world-famous strip ahead of a few days of media duties.

Televised on both FOX and ESPN in the United States, PPV prices have been lowered from the original clash back in December 2018.

Sales of 450,000 for the controversial but enthralling draw have led to a drop from $84.99 to $79.99. Non-HD comes in at $69.99.

In regards to the UK portion of the broadcast, BT Sport Box Office has decided to mimic Sky Sports with an increase.

Anthony Joshua’s recent clash with Andy Ruiz Jr. saw Sky test the waters at £24.95. The move backfired as Joshua vs Ruiz II failed to break the all-time record held.

Despite this, BT Sport went down the same road.

Joshua’s clash with Wladimir Klitschko remains the top British earner for sales during fight week. But taking total sales into account and Joshua vs Joseph Parker leads the way.

Projections of around two million buys, as stated by Top Rank promoter Bob Arum, seem a tall order. That’s considering how the initial contest faired.

In terms of the UK, anything around one million or above would be a considerable success, given the price.







SELL-OUT

Tickets for the battle are now a sellout with tickets starting at around $500 on resale sites. Arum told WBN recently closed-circuit would add considerably more revenue.

The Vegas strip is lit up with a Wilder vs Fury II frenzy for what will be the biggest heavyweight fight for almost two decades. Certainly the biggest in Nevada since the infamous ‘Bite Fight’ between Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson in 1997.

Fans have waited a long time to witness two greats of the modern era face each other. It’s a clash that has certainly captured the public’s imagination.

Kick-off comes in mere hours when the boxers hit the entrance of the MGM for their obligations and activities.

Roll on Tuesday. Bring on more drama.