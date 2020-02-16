Roberto Duran Jr. heading to Cardiff in the United Kingdom to fight on March 14

RINGSIDE

One of the greatest names in boxing history is coming to fight in Cardiff next month.

Promoter Mo Prior has revealed Roberto Duran Jr – also known as Alicibiade Duran Galvan – will box on his show at the Vale Sports Arena on Saturday, March 14.

The 31 year old welterweight is the son of Roberto Duran, the Panamanian hardman with the ‘Hands of Stone’ who handed Sugar Ray Leonard his first loss and won world titles in four weight divisions during a 119-fight career that spanned four decades.

Prior and Alfie Warren has snapped up his son after watching him fight in America last year – and Duran Jr. says he’s a chip off the old block.

He has won four of his five fights – three inside the distance – and said: “My father was aggressive and I’m the same way. I hit hard. People see similarities when I fight. I was born to do this. I’m following in my dad’s footsteps. This is the second coming of Duran.

“I went to a lot of his training sessions when I was a kid. It was something to watch. I just embraced it.”

Prior got talking to Duran after watching him fight in America last year and says matches with the Benn brothers, Connor and Harley, are possible in the future.

The show in Cardiff is topped by a 10 rounder between super-lightweights Kieran Gething and Darren Surtees and unbeaten cruiserweights Nathan Thorley and Conor Cooke also clash.