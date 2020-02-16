Opponents named for Ángel “Bebito” Aponte and Xánder Zayas on Feb 28 ‘A Puno Limpio’

RINGSIDE

📷 Mikey Williams

Undefeated Ángel “Bebito” Aponte and Xánder Zayas, already have rivals for their bouts in “A Puño Limpio” on February 28 at the Rubén Zayas Montañez Coliseum in Trujillo Alto, in a presentation PR Best Boxing Promotions (PRBBP) in association with Spartan Boxing and Top Rank.

“We are already completing the show. We have rivals for Bebito Aponte and Xander Zayas and we continue working to bring good fights to the public,” said promoter Iván Rivera, president of PRBBP. “We will have Carlos Arrieta in another of the main fights and a total of eight fights.”

Mein event will be one among unbeaten fighters when San Juan native Angel “Bebito” Aponte (7-0, 3 kos) faces the Mexican Irving Macías (7-0, 4 kos) at 130 pounds and eight rounds.

In another of the main bouts, the 17-year Top Rank prospect, the Puerto Rican Xánder Zayas (3-0, 2 kos), will face American Marklin Bailey (6-6, 4 kos) in action scheduled to six rounds in 147 pounds.

The unbeaten Puerto Rican Carlos “The Chosen One” Arrieta (11-0, 7 kos), a native of Trujillo Alto, will meet a rival to be determined at 10 rounds and 122 pounds in another co main fight.

The remaining five fights of the evening will be announced shortly.