WATCH: Hellacious BRAWL breaks out at England Youth Boxing Champs

England Boxing has been forced to release a statement following shocking scenes at the England Youth Boxing Championships in Coventry.

Violence broke out between those attending proceedings on Saturday afternoon as the tournament progressed.

At one point, a fire extinguisher and an axe were used as weapons as those not involved ran for cover from flying chairs.

Video footage was shared on social media as the incident unfolded.

The rest of the competition, scheduled to run until Sunday, was postponed.

DELAY

“Regarding the England Boxing National Youth Championships 2020 at the Sports Connexion in Coventry, England Boxing can confirm there will be no further boxing this weekend,” read confirmation.

“A full investigation has now been launched by EB and the police.

“Further to the events at yesterday’s England Boxing National Youth Championships 2020, England Boxing is now working with the police regarding these matters. Police have also launched their own investigation,” said England Boxing on the matter.

“We utterly condemn yesterday’s events and the background to them. We will continue to work with the relevant authorities, including with representatives of the National Police Chiefs Council, to eradicate the impact it has on our competitions.

“Those with videos or information are certainly asked to forward it to Warwickshire Police.

DISAPPOINTED

“We share with all boxers, coaches, officials and genuine spectators a huge sense of disappointment that the competition has not been allowed to run its course. It comes after the hard work put in by so many, not least the boxers themselves.







“England Boxing is now looking at options regarding the Championships, including the potential to reschedule. Taking into account the wishes of the boxers, timings, our other Championships and competitions and other associated factors.

“Boxers’ BCR1 Medical Books and any equipment left behind will be returned to clubs via the regional associations.

“We will update member clubs within the next week with regards to a potential rescheduling.”