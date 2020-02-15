Isaac Chamberlain gets behind ‘Gloves Up Knives Down’ campaign

Ringside

New Hennessy Sports signing Isaac Chamberlain was at yesterday’s launch of the charity Gloves Up Knives Down new initiative ‘Preventative Intervention’ that aims to reduce knife crime on the streets by giving kids a free starter boxing kit and lessons.

Working closely with young people from troubled communities across London, GUKD looks to assist them with providing increased access to boxing gyms and lessons where they can benefit from the power of boxing training such as boosting mental and physical well-being, discipline, confidence, friendship and respect.

The new scheme was launched at London’s famous Repton amateur club and Chamberlain was alongside former World Champion and host Johnny Nelson, former World title challenger Kevin Mitchell and Ultimate Boxxer 6 Heavyweight winner Nick Webb. Also in attendance was Craig Richards who challenges for the British Light-Heavyweight title against Shakan Pitters on a Hennessy Sports show on March 28 at the Coventry Skydome.

Shaun Bailey, 2020 London Mayor candidate, presented the debut promotional film ‘The Gift’ with the soundtrack ‘Put the glove on’ by Son Of and gave an inspiring speech to launch the campaign.

Chamberlain’s life could have ended differently had he not found salvation in a boxing gym. At 11/12 years old he was involved in dealing drugs and tragically lost his cousin to knife crime. His mother did not want to see him going down the wrong path and took him to a boxing gym and he’s never looked back.

The Brixton ace this week signed a long-term promotional deal with renowned promoter Mick Hennessy and after 16 months of ring inactivity, he will feature on two shows within four weeks. First on the Coventry Skydome show and then on Saturday 25th April at the National Sports Centre, Crystal Palace, both fights exclusively live in the UK on free-to-air Channel 5.







Chamberlain said, “When I was growing up I never had anything like GUKD around me and to see the work they are doing with the new initiative Preventative Intervention is absolutely amazing to see and I give it my full backing.

“Fortunately, I had my mum who took me to the boxing gym as she saw how things were going and it was going to end well for me. Other kids weren’t so lucky, I’m so glad that I found boxing and it’s given me a new life and something to aim for, to become a World Champion. Boxing’s changed my life. I was reckless and wild, it gave me confidence and power and respect.

“I had low self-esteem, but I really believe that boxing is like a language, it gives you a style and a way to express yourself through fighting and training.

“Kids who don’t know how to express themselves can through boxing. Kids need an outlet and sport is key, whether it’s through boxing, football or whatever and for me boxing gave me that confidence.”

For further information on Gloves Up Knives Down go to glovesupknivesdown.co.uk