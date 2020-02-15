Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev set for June 20 at Tottenham stadium

World Boxing News

Anthony Joshua will make a defense of his IBF, IBO and WBA heavyweight titles against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev this summer.

According to reports in Bulgaria, who claim to have seen the contract, the fight will happen on June 20 at Tottenham Hotspurs’ new stadium.

Pulev’s promoter Bob Arum spoke to WBN on Thursday evening to confirm the only detail left to confirm was the venue.

This now seems to have been ironed out as Arsenal miss out to their North London rival.

“As far as I’m concerned and representing Pulev, we’ve had a meeting of the minds with Eddie on the Joshua fight,” Arum exclusively told World Boxing News.

“I think Eddie is holding off on finalizing it. That’s until he makes up his mind on whether he wants the fight to go to Tottenham Spurs stadium or Arsenal Stadium.

“I guess he’s negotiating. But as far as we are concerned, it’s going to be in London. It makes no difference in which stadium the fight takes place,” he added.

By the time the bout goes ahead, which is an IBF stipulation, Joshua could be a belt lighter. Both the IBF and WBO wanted their number one given a shot, although Pulev got the nod over the WBO sanctioned Oleksandr Usyk.

The latter could now either battle it out for the vacant belt against Derek Chisora or be given the title outright.

More on that will be revealed in the coming days and weeks.

The fight is likely to be broadcast on DAZN in the United States and Sky Sports Box Office in the UK.







REVENGE

As things currently stand, Joshua makes the first defense since regaining his crown. Defeated by Andy Ruiz in a humbling manner last June, AJ gained revenge in December.

Traveling to Saudi Arabia, Joshua outboxed a heavily overweight Ruiz.

As for Pulev, the veteran earned his chance by beating Hughie Fury in October 2018 and has been awaiting his opportunity ever since.

In the interim, Pulev stopped Bogdan Dinu and defeated Rydell Booker on points.