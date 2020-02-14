Mikey Garcia vs Jessie Vargas to have WBC title on the line this month

RINGSIDE

The WBC is pleased to confirm the Diamond belt to honor the winner of this sensational fight between two elite fighters as Mikey Garcia and Jessie Vargas clash on Saturday February 29 at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, live on DAZN in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK.

TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW STARTING AT $25 VIA SEATGEEK

Garcia and Vargas are multi-division world champions and also are proud WBC Cares ambassadors and role models for society.

The World Boxing Council Board of Governors unanimously voted in favor to approve the WBC Diamond belt to be awarded to the winner celebrating this sensational fight between these great fighters .

The WBC Diamond belt is an iconic trophy which has been awarded to commemorate special fights. Some of the past winners of Diamond belts include Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao, Bernard Hopkins and Canelo Alvarez.

Garcia and Vargas clash on a stellar night of World championship action in Frisco, with the longest reigning British World champion Kal Yafai (26-015 KOs) puts his WBA World Super-Flyweight title on the line against the former pound-for-pound king and four weight World ruler Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez (48-2 40 KOs) and rising Mexican sensation Julio Cesar Martinez (15-1 12 KOs) makes the first defense of his WBC World Flyweight title against unbeaten European champion Jay Harris (17-0 9 KOs)

Murat Gassiev (26-1 19 KOs) will make his long-awaited Heavyweight debut against Jerry Forrest (26-3 20 KOs), Israil Madrimov (4-0 4 KOs) defends his WBA Inter-Continental Junior-Middleweight title in an official eliminator for the #2 position in the WBA against Venezuelan Charlie Navarro (29-9 22 KOs).

Matchroom Boxing USA talents Diego Pacheco (8-0 7 KOs) and Alexis Espino (5-0 4 KOs) get their first taste of action in 2020 and headline star Garcia will showcase two of his Garcia Promotions charges with 20 year old unbeaten Texan Flyweight Jesse Rodriguez (10-0 6 KOs) clashing with Marco Sustaita (12-2-1 10 KOs) over ten rounds and unbeaten Mexican Middleweight Leo Ruiz Acevedo (6-0 4 KOs) taking on Dennis Knifechief (12-11 7 KOs) over six rounds.