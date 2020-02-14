Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury II: Full BT Sport Box Office broadcast and purchase info

RINGSIDE

WILDER v FURY 2 LIVE AND EXCLUSIVE ON BT SPORT BOX OFFICE

Wilder v Fury 2 available exclusively on BT Sport Box Office on Saturday 22nd February for just £24.95

BT Sport Box Office available on BT TV, BT Sport Box Office App, Sky, Virgin TV and TalkTalk TV

Tyson Fury’s hugely anticipated rematch with Deontay Wilder at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, will be shown exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office on February 22nd.

Lineal heavyweight champion Fury will be taking on WBC world heavyweight champion, Deontay Wilder, following their unforgettable first fight at the Staples Centre in 2018, which ended in a controversial draw that divided opinion amongst fans. Wilder has held his WBC belt since January 2015 and boasts a 95% knock out rate during his professional career.

Both fighters are unbeaten and have recorded two wins each since their epic first fight, which saw Fury floored in the twelfth round before returning to his feet to take the result to the judges’ cards for a draw.

Fans will be able to watch the fight exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office, with coverage starting from midnight. The event will cost £24.95 in the UK

