Alex Dilmaghani faces European Champion Samir Ziani on April 25

British star Alex Dilmaghani will challenge the reigning European Super-Featherweight Champion Samir Ziani for his title on Saturday 25th April at the National Sports Centre, Crystal Palace, exclusively live on free-to-air Channel 5 in the UK.

All-action Dilmaghani (19-1-1, 8 KO’s) takes on the rugged Ziani (31-3-1, 6 KO’s) in the main attraction with an action packed undercard that includes Hennessy’s latest hot-signing, the London cruiserweight talent Isaac Chamberlain, who yesterday announced a long-term promotional deal. Further top up-and-coming talents, including unbeaten middleweight prospect Michael Hennessy Jr. will be added to the card.

Dilmaghani, 28, rose to pubic consciousness in his last fight in November at the York Hall when he battled to a thrilling draw against the Nicaraguan Two-Time World title challenger Francisco Fonseca for the IBO World title in one of the fight’s of year for 2019.

The stylish Crayford southpaw is now even more determined and confident that he can become a World Champion after extending hardman Fonseca who had previously taken World Champions Gervonta Davis and Tevin Farmer the distance in World title challenges.

Despite fighting with a bad cut above his left eye from the ninth round, Dilmaghani pressed the fight and although it was very close at the end, many ringside observers felt that Dilmaghani had done enough to be given the decision.

Ziani from Blagnac, France, a former French and WBC & WBA International Champion, will be making the second defence of his European title against Dilmaghani. Well travelled and experienced Ziani, 29, has previously fought in Spain, Denmark, Morocco, Ukraine and Italy in his 35-fight career stretching back to 2010.

Winning the vacant European title by forcing Spaniard Juli Gigner to retire in the sixth round in his Barcelona backyard last year demonstrates that Ziani holds no fear in coming to the UK for the first time to face ‘Dilma’ on his own home soil and put his title on the line.

In his last fight against in October, Ziani successfully made the first defence of his title with a unanimous points decision over the tricky Belgian challenger Faroukh Kourbanov.

With only 3 three points loses on his record, Ziani has never been stopped and one of those was against the big-hitting former IBF World Lightweight Champion Richard Commey in a very tight fight that some had Ziani winning.

Dilmaghani said, “It’s going to be a great fight between two world class operators. We’re both exciting to watch, we both throw a lot of punches and we’re both warriors, but I’m technically better in every aspect and I’ll be victorious. I proved a lot against Fonseca and ticked a lot of boxes like fighting twelve rounds at frantic pace, my solid chin and my warrior spirit at world class level. The European title is a beautiful belt to challenge for with plenty of history and I look at this fight as a World title eliminator. Ziani is well respected and I’m preparing very hard and meticulously as I want his name on my record with a W next to it.”

Ziani said, “I am excited to be coming to London and making the second defense of my EBU title in London against Dilmaghani. We have a very similar style of boxing which will prove to be very exciting for the fans. I watched his fight against Fonseca and I have seen plenty of weakness that I can exploit. I am very confident that I will leave London with my belt.”

Gary Hyde, Ziani’s manager, added, “This is a great chance for Samir to showcase his talent on Channel 5. Dilmaghani is a hungry and determined challenger to take Samir’s belt but he’s coming up against Ziani who has a hell of a lot of experience. Once Ziani makes another successful defense of his title he will close in on a world title by the end of 2020.”

Hennessy is thrilled to deliver a European title opportunity for Dilmaghani in his return and believes that his man can lift the title at the iconic National Sports Centre.

He said, “This is a super fight for Alex to come straight back into and Ziani will bring out the best in him. After his rip roaring battle with Fonseca, which to me was last year’s fight of the year, he’s going in to challenge Ziani who’s the best in Europe with the prestigious European title on the line and it’s live on free to air Channel 5. It’s the traditional, old school, route and a win will elevate him in the ratings towards a major World title opportunity. I’m pleased to be promoting at the historic Crystal Palace where many of the British greats such as Nigel Benn and Lennox Lewis have fought and where Alex will aim now to be crowned champion of Europe.”