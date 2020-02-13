I’m loving you, TO THIS DAY!!! – MUST SEE Boxing Valentine’s Day cards

World Boxing News

Boxing Valentine’s Day Cards have been released ahead of Friday’s special day poking fun at some of boxing’s greatest stars.

Created by The Sport Rag, catchphrases from some of the top names were used to mock-up some hilarious and yet controversial gifts.

Featuring Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather, Deontay Wilder and Manny Pacquiao – among others, fans believe The Sport Rag have nailed it.

Upon release on Facebook, the post went viral as quips like, ‘I’m still loving you, TIL THIS DAY!!!’ and ‘You Make Me Very Feel’ from Oleksandr Usyk hit the right spot.

Others are seen as more borderline insults, though. Tyson’s speech impediment comes in due to a card reading, ‘To my Thweetheart’. Whilst another mocks Mayweather’s rumble with 50 Cent over whether the former pound for pound king can read.

Tyson Fury gets a mention for his ‘masturbate seven-times a day’ statement earlier this year. His card reads, ‘I think about you Seven Times a day’.

BIG DRAMA SHOW

Current boxing number Canelo gets ridiculed for his ‘contaminated meat’ drug test failure with, ‘I’d gladly eat your Tainted Taco’.

Former opponent Gennadiy Golovkin also makes it in with, ‘We go to the bedroom, make Big Drama Show’ offering relating to his famous catchphrase.







Two more Brits are in there as rivals Anthony Joshua and Amir Khan feature. Joshua’s says, ‘The first was so nice, I had to do you twice’. Khan’s simply states, ‘You Knock Me Out’.

Furthermore, Joshua and Khan famously had beef in the UK press over love interests.

Adrien Broner, Gervonta Davis, Errol Spence, Tony Bellew and Vasyl Lomachenko make up the fifteen-strong line-up.