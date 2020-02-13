Floyd Mayweather reveals origins of famous ‘Shoulder Roll’ defense

World Boxing News

📸 Tom Casino

Pound for Pound boxing great Floyd Mayweather has opened up on where he learned his craft after perfecting a certain style over his 25-year pro career.

The 42-year-old, who retired in 2017 on 50-0, is renowned as the best defensive fighter of all time due to his technique.

Speaking on Drink Champs through Revolt TV, Mayweather explained how he acquired the knowledge of his famous ‘shoulder roll’ – which he now calls ‘The Mayweather Defense’.

“You got to realize this, I got my own f***ing defense, man. That’s the Mayweather. I got my own style in boxing. That’s the Floyd Mayweather style,” he told co-host N.O.R.E.

“My dad taught me the shoulder roll, but the thing is I don’t care. I’m not talking about my dad. I don’t care who done it first. It’s mine because I mastered it.

“Anytime somebody sees it and anytime somebody said, ‘The Philly Shell’. I love Philadelphia. I love the city. The City of Brotherly Love.

“I love all the fighters. I love the culture of the Hip-Hop artist, but at the end of the day, that’s the Mayweather defense.”

Continuing on his record-breaking career, Mayweather is still waiting for somebody else to come along to take his mantle.

“From the beginning until now, who is really doing Floyd Mayweather numbers?

"From the beginning until now, who is really doing Floyd Mayweather numbers?

"You've got everybody wanting to fight Conor McGregor, I know you going to get into that. Now everybody wants to take the Floyd Mayweather route," he stated.







FUTURE

Later in the interview, Mayweather did ‘get into’ talking about McGregor, outlining his lack of preparation for their 2017 battle.

Linked to a return he ratified himself for 2020, Mayweather is yet to unveil what his future may hold.

Whether that involves another fight is hard to judge on how Mayweather’s physique looks these days. It seems Mayweather is happy and no longer holds the desire to train hard.

Therefore, being involved in putting on huge events could be what the ‘Money’ man means by a two-fight comeback this year.

The only person who knows that is Floyd.

Catch the rest of Mayweather’s interview with Drink Champs on Revolt TV this Thursday.