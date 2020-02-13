EXCLUSIVE: ‘Deontay Wilder doesn’t lose rounds, he lines up the finish’

Phil Jay

📸 Frank Micelotta/Fox Sports

Deontay Wilder trainer Jay Deas has outlined the ongoing tactics of the WBC heavyweight champion ahead of a rematch with Tyson Fury.

Deas, as always, will be in the corner for Wilder as the American bids to cement his position as the number one in the world. On February 22nd, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ attempts to finish what he started for good.

Back in December 2018 at The Staples Center in Los Angeles, Wilder thought the contest was over in the final round.

A two-punch combo, as sweet as you like, connected on Fury’s jaw and the end seemed inevitable. Not so, as Fury rose like a zombie to complete the bout and earn a creditable draw.

In Wilder’s next two outings, there was no mercy. Dominic Breazeale didn’t even get going before his night was over in New York. But it was the manner of Wilder’s win in November which Deas was keen to address when speaking to WBN recently.

It took Wilder several rounds to find his range, with many believing Luis Ortiz was six sessions ahead at the halfway mark. Then, in the seventh, bang!

A huge shot by the Alabama slammer ended Ortiz in the blink of an eye and Deas was keen to point out what Wilder did during those ‘lost’ stanzas.

“What Deontay does is he works toward a conclusion,” Deas exclusively explained to World Boxing News. “What many see as losing rounds is really just him getting into the right position to end the fight.

“These guys are very good. Sometimes it takes several rounds to get things lined up just right.

“There are battles (rounds) and there is the war (the result). If you lose a few battles but get the flank, the war will be won!

“So if Deontay drops rounds here or there but establishes the position, it’s only a matter of time before he lands the big shot.”







ENDING

On witnessing Fury getting up off the canvas as Wilder was almost celebrating victory, Deas was as astonished as anyone.

Asked if they’ve both watched it back since, Deas concluded: “Yes, we’ve seen it, I have no idea how he got up.

“He’s a tremendous fighter and that’s why Deontay wanted the rematch right away.”

Since the stalemate, Fury has switched coaches, something some see as a detrimental move. For Wilder, his team hasn’t changed since inception.

Whether this has a meaningful effect will only unfold on fight night. It should be another fascinating night at the world-famous MGM.