Tyson Fury friend Isaac Lowe faces tough test on Deontay Wilder bill

Featherweight contender Isaac and friend of Tyson Fury, Isaac Lowe has been handed a step up in class at the MGM Grand this month.

The unbeaten Brit is fighting rugged Mexican Alberto Guevara as part of the Wilder vs. Fury II card to be held in Las Vegas on February 22.

Lowe (19-0-3, 6 KOs), a close training partner of Fury, is a former Commonwealth featherweight champion. He`s won five bouts in a row since a draw in 2018 against Ryan Walsh.

He`s also the holder of the 126 lbs. International WBC belt.

Lowe has had victories in the last two cards in which Fury has participated. He hopes to continue the winning streak in order to secure a title shot soon.

His rival, Guevara (27-5, 12 KOs), originally from Mazatlan, Sinaloa, Mexico, is a two-time challenger for the world bantamweight title. He took Leo Santa Cruz the full distance in December 2012.

In his most recent fight, he lost to Shakur Stevenson. So he is fully aware that getting a win over Lowe is very important to put his career back on track.







SIX YEARS OF SULAIMAN

It’s been six years since Mauricio Sulaiman Saldivar was elected President of the World Boxing Council. It followed the passing of our beloved Don José Sulaimán, who led the World Boxing Council for thirty-eight years with tenacity, pride, and love.

Mauricio received 26 votes and the trust from the members of Board of Governors from all over the World. Being unanimously elected as WBC President on that historic day.

“We’re going to do the very best for Boxing. We will continue with my Dad’s plans and keep improving the sport,” Mauricio promised that morning and he`s certainly kept his word.

Today, with the same exemplary values which Don José promoted, striving with commitment, honesty, responsibility, respect, solidarity loyalty and friendship, Mauricio continues to work tirelessly to improve Boxing.

He consolidates and advances the WBC as the most important sanctioning body in the entire world.

The WBC family celebrates with great pride the sixth anniversary of our Leader Mauricio Sulaiman.

Many Congratulations, Mauricio!