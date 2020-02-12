Tyson Fury, father John open up on unique relationship for new ITV series

Ringside

📸 Optomen Television productions / ITV

In a forthcoming docu-series for ITV, Tyson Fury will spill the beans on several subjects surrounding his colorful life as a top heavyweight boxer.

One of those addressed is Fury’s unique bond with father John.

Tyson’s dad John trained him since the age of 12, taking him all the way to heavyweight champion of the world. He’s a former boxer himself and the Fury’s have been bare-knuckle fighters for generations.

His dad John says: “ There’s never been a gypsy like Tyson. What he has you can’t teach, it’s a gift from God.” Adding: “ Tyson will always be a gypsy. Mo matter what he does, he’ll live fancy. He’ll live better than a lot of gypsies, but he’s still a gypsy.”

Tyson says: “I’ve always been close to my dad. He’s trained me all his life. My dad isn’t in it for any money or any gain, he just wants his son to do well.”

This brand new three-part series, Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King offers exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to one of the sports most flamboyant and controversial characters.

Giving viewers an unprecedented insight into the life of one of the most fascinating and controversial figures in British sport.







TYSON FURY: GYPSY KING ITV

Filmed over several months, Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King follows the Gypsy King and his nearest and dearest as he aims to fulfill his dream of becoming the heavyweight boxing champion of the world.

Fury prepares to take on his arch-rival Deontay Wilder for a second time.

The series combines a warm and at times emotional family saga with raw and unflinching scenes of Tyson preparing for the fights against Tom Schwarz and Otto Wallin.

It reveals the most complete and intimate portrait of the Gypsy King ever seen.

Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King is an Optomen Television production for ITV.

Series producer is Demi Doyle and Executive producers are Tina Flintoff and Nick Hornby.

Furthermore, it was commissioned by Kate Teckman, Head of Development, Factual Entertainment. And Sue Murphy, Head of Factual Entertainment, at ITV.

Tyson Fury: Gypsy King airs this Thursday 13th February at 9pm on ITV