Tyson Fury doubts Andy Ruiz Jr. comeback, eyes Anthony Joshua fight

World Boxing News

📸 Mikey Williams / Dave Thompson

Tyson Fury says Andy Ruiz Jr. buying a new Ferrari could be an indication of where the former world heavyweight champion’s head is at.

Speaking to Sirius XM recently, Fury was asked about the possibility of Ruiz reaching the pinnacle of the sport again.

Touching on the money Ruiz made from two fights with Anthony Joshua, Fury told ‘The AK and Barak Show’ the cash may have turned his head.

“I’ve just seen him on Instagram before. He’s in front of a brand new Ferrari. I’m not sure he wants to come back,” said Fury.

He added: “I’m sure 15 or 20 million dollars has something to do with that.”

Ruiz recently stated his comeback is on the horizon, with several opponents from Premier Boxing Champions in line.

Dillian Whyte has now turned to Alexander Povetkin. The snubs came after both claimed the other turned away from negotiations.

🎙️ "I've just seen him on Instagram before. He's in the front of a brand new Ferrari … I'm not sure he wants to come back." — @Tyson_Fury explains why he's unsure if Andy Ruiz can reach the top of the HW division again.@trboxing @KornerMan44 @BoxingwithAk @TheBoxingBully pic.twitter.com/rVddCGJAXQ — SiriusXM Boxing (@SiriusXMBoxing) February 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Fury has also revealed there are now only two fighters he’s interested in facing at any point in the future.

One he fights Deontay Wilder for a second time next week, Fury only wants the American again or Brit rival Anthony Joshua.

“I wanna see me vs. Wilder. Me vs. Joshua and Joshua vs. Wilder. That’s it. There are no other players,” Fury told ‘The AK and Barak Show’.

🎙️"I wanna see me vs. Wilder, me vs. Joshua and Joshua vs. Wilder. That's it, there are no other players." — @Tyson_Fury sounds off on #JoshuaPulev & the HW division 🔊@BoxingwithAk @TheBoxingBully Full interview here & FREE via the @siriusxm app: https://t.co/4hHiZzs9XG pic.twitter.com/TfofiK4x5Z — SiriusXM Boxing (@SiriusXMBoxing) February 5, 2020

LEGACY

The likes of Ruiz and even Whyte himself have seemingly been pushed aside as Fury bids to seal his legacy over the next few bouts.

Fury has stated previously that only three outings may remain before his career ends. ‘The Gypsy King’ has said this before, though.







A win against Wilder could be the beginning of something huge on US soil for Fury, who has been hammering the PR machine since signing with Top Rank.

Set to light up Las Vegas for the third fight in a row, an army of fans will be heading to the world-famous strip in the coming days.