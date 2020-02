Ryan Garcia, Jorge Linares discuss upcoming bouts at media workout

RINGSIDE

Rising lightweight sensation Ryan Garcia (19-0, 16 KOs) and Nicaraguan contender Francisco Fonseca (25-2-2, 19 KOs) hosted a media workout today at Real Boxing MMA & Fitness ahead of their 12-round title fight for the WBC Silver Lightweight Championship.

Undercard fighters from the event also participated in the workout. This Valentine’s Day brawl takes place Saturday, Feb. 14 at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN.

Below is what today’s participants had to say at the workout:

RYAN GARCIA, WBC Silver Lightweight Champion:

“Fonseca had okay fights with Farmer and Davis. It was nothing impressive though. I’m a whole different fighter. I’m taller, stronger and just better overall. I watched four rounds of his fight. This guy cannot beat me. He’s going to try to box me. He doesn’t have the power to brawl. He’s going to keep away from me. I’m going to press the fight like a Mexican fighter.”

FRANCISCO FONSECA, Lightweight Contender:

“We are prepared to win. If it’s by decision, they are not going to give it to me. So, I know what I have to do. He’s a great fighter, but I’ve had a lot of experience facing top opposition. I don’t want to underestimate Ryan Garcia. He’s a great prospect, but he doesn’t have the experience that Gervonta Davis and Tevin Farmer had. On that basis, I will walk away with the victory on Feb. 14.”

JORGE LINARES, Former Three-Division World Champion:

“Carlos Linares is very tough and strong. I know him very well. Though I have a lot of experience, I have to be very careful and cautious when the bell rings. Right now, I’m focused on the opponent I will have in front of me this Friday. After that, we’ll see what opportunities we have. Who knows? Maybe I fight in May or June? Boxing is like that. You never know.”

CARLOS MORALES, Lightweight Contender:

“This is the most important fight of my career. Linares is a veteran fighter with a lot of experience. He has everything in his toolbox. He was a three-time division world champion and five-time world champion, so I know I have to come at my very best.”

