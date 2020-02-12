Natasha Spence vs Tanja Ovsenik tops all-female Toronto bill on April 23

RINGSIDE

On Thursday, April 23, Fight Social Club presents a historic, all-female night of professional boxing at the Design Exchange, featuring the return of former WBF super lightweight champion of the world Natasha “The Nightmare” Spence (8-3-2, 6KOs) of Kitchener in an eight round welterweight clash with undefeated Toronto prospect Tanja Ovsenik (3-0-0, 1KOs).

Fight Social Club strives to empower women in sport, providing a platform for professional female fighters, while bringing the sophistication back to boxing.

These live, elite sporting events bring together professionals, proud supporters of women in sport, boxing enthusiasts and Toronto sports fans who are looking for something new and exciting. It will be an intimate setting, with all fans within 20 feet of the ring.

“As a long-time fan and coach, I wanted to build a platform for the incredible talent in our country, to showcase female boxers and help give them the audience and respect they deserve,” explains promoter Emile Awe Reed.

“There is tons of female talent right here in Ontario. Our main event is a testament to that. Spence-Ovsenik is a top-notch bout between two of the province’s best.”

Spence is coming off a hard fought draw against Aleksandra Magdziak Lopes (18-5-3, 1KOs), who subsequently lost a unanimous decision to Cecilia Braekhus (36-0-0, 9KOs) – the vaunted “First Lady of Boxing” – for the unified welterweight championship of the world.

Tickets are on sale now via https://www.ticketscene.ca/fsc. The next Fight Social Club event will be held in fall 2020.