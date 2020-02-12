Manager Dave Coldwell assesses Callum Beardow performance

RINGSIDE

📷 Dave Thompson

Sheffield’s Callum Beardow impressed in his adoring local public on Saturday night as he moved to 2-0 in the professional code.

The exciting 24-year-old enjoyed a routine win over Poland’s Pawel Martyniuk, and he’s now desperate to partake in a busy 2020 as he continues to build further experience.

Managed by Dave Coldwell, there’s high hopes for Beardow, and the man guiding his career loved what he saw on Saturday night.

“It was a top performance full of maturity,” beamed Coldwell in the hours after the contest.

“Callum is a big part of my management stable and he’s someone I’m delighted to be working with. Saturday was an opportunity for him to experience a massive show headlined by Kell Brook.

“He handled the occasion brilliantly. It was great to see him back in the ring on a big stage and him getting the win will make him hungrier to get back on shows like this.”

On the plan for Beardow this year, Coldwell added, “He needs more experience and it’s my job to get him that so he can climb the rankings and learn every step of the way.

“He’s a very talented individual who’s learning all the time and I want to get him out as often as possible so he can pick things up and get himself up there.

“He’s a fighter who I believe has a massive future and I’m excited about watching his progress as he continues to build his education.”