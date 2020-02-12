Laura Ramsey vs Gwendolyn O’Neil 2 headlines Feb 29 show in Saint Petersburg

RINGSIDE

A special night of boxing is in store on Saturday night,, February 29th Heavyweight’s Laura Ramsey and Gwendolyn O’Neil battle in a rematch almost 10 years in the making that will take place at the Saint Petersburg Marriott Clearwater.

The 13 bout card is promoted by T&K Boxing Promotions.

The six-round main event will feature Ramsey (10-7-1, 5 KOs) looking to extract revenge on O’Neil, who won an eight-round unanimous decision on September 11, 2010 to capture the WIBA World Heavyweight title.

Ramsey of Winter Haven, Florida has wins over undefeated Aasa Sandell (3-0-1); A 1st round stoppage over Ijoema Egbunine (12-1) and Kella Byars (1-0). Ramsey is coming off a draw with popular New Yorker Sonya Lamonikis on June 10, 2017.

O’Neil of Brooklyn, New York has a record of 19-7-2 with seven knockouts.

Besides the win over Ramsey, O’Neil has two wins over Kim Quashie (5-0) as well as a victory over Kathy Rivers (13-3-1)

In a six-round bout, undefeated super middleweight Sonny Duversonne (10-0-2, 7 KOs) of Avon Park, Florida takes on 55-fight veteran Larry Smith of Dallas, Texas.

In four-round bouts:

Jasmine Artiga (7-0, 4 KOs) of Tampa, Florida takes on Myrka Aguayo (3-2) of Tijuana, Mexico in a super flyweight bout.

Ivan Franco (5-0, 4 KOs) of Tampa, Florida fights Antonio Wattell (2-6-2, 2 KOs) of Houston in a super lightweight bout.

Felix Santana (4-0, 3 KOs) of Ocala, Florida fights Ayron Palmer (0-3) in a super lightweight fight.

Jarred Jarvais (2-0) of New Port Richey, Florida battles Fernando Marrero (0-3) of Miami in a featherweight tussle.

Brandon Moore of Lakeland, Florida makes his pro debut against Nick Pinnock (0-1-1) of Tallahassee, Florida in a heavyweight affair

Iron Alvarez (9-0, 9 KOs) of Winter Haven, Florida squares off with Jorge Luis Santos Guzman (7-9-1, 2 KOs) of Monterrey, Mexico in a super featherweight bout.

Joseph Fernandez (12-3-3, 3 KOs) of Saint Petersburg, Florida will take on Ashot Mnatsakanian (2-3, 2 KOs) of Key West, Florida in a super lightweight fight.

Armando Moran (2-1, 2 KOs) of Wahneta, Florida fights Matthew Knauss (0-1) of Fernandina Beach, Florida in a featherweight affair

Evander Lamourt (5-2, 1 KO) takes on Leonardo Kenon (3-8, 1 KO) of Quincy, Florida in a lightweight competition.

Arnold Hill (11-14, 6 KOs) of Saint Petersburg, Florida takes on undefeated Ty McLoed (4-0, 4 KOs) of Bradenton, Florida in a light heavyweight fight.

Anthony Overby of Newport News, Virginia and Eric Rodriguez of Bradenton, Florida look for their 1st wins in a super welterweight fight.

Tickets for this outstanding evening of boxing are:

$40 for General Admission, $60 for Reserved, $70 for VIP Preferred, $80 per seat for 3rd and 4th row VIP table, $90 per seat for 2nd row VIP table, and $100 per seat for front row VIP table. (All tables are tables of 8)

Tickets can be bought online at https://tkallornothing2.bpt.me.

Tickets can also be purchased from all fighters on the card or at T&K Auto Collision at 2823 Overpass Road, Units 7&8 Tampa, FL 33619 or Main Events Boxing Gym @ 2575 28th Ave North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713.