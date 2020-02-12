Something BIG is coming from Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor

Phil Jay

📸 Steward Cook / Ed Mulholland

Speculation of a collaboration between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor has reached fever-pitch following activity over the past 24 hours.

Manny Pacquiao, who is promoted by Mayweather at his Mayweather Promotions brand, signed terms with McGregor’s handlers at Paradigm Sports Management.

A deal was agreed between both sides which instantly has led to speculation of an imminent battle between McGregor and Pacquiao.

Announcing the deal, Paradigm revealed their delight.

“We’re very excited to announce that Manny Pacquiao has signed with PSM for full-service representation!

“Manny is one of the greatest boxers of all time. We look forward to working with Arnold, Ping (Pacquiao representatives) and the rest of the team back in Manila to maximize his historic career.”

We’re very excited to announce that Manny Pacquiao has signed with PSM for full service representation! Manny is one of the greatest boxers of all time & we look forward to working with Arnold, Ping and the rest of the team back in Manila to maximize his historic career. 🇵🇭 #GP pic.twitter.com/lrdDCNcGrf — Paradigm Sports Management (@ParadigmSM) February 11, 2020

McGregor welcomed the addition by taking to his social media account. The Irishman simply said: “Welcome to the team Emmanuel!”

All this means that the promised event between Mayweather and UFC boss Dana White, which was originally misread as a potential rematch with McGregor for the ‘Money’ man, could now take place later this year.

Despite winning two high-profile bouts in 2019 which placed Pacquiao back in the pound for pound reckoning, it seems the Filipino Senator is looking for another huge payday.

Facing McGregor would open the checkbook to a possible Pay-Per-View blockbuster. Projections of which would be over three million buys.

It may also represent a step-up from a rematch with Mayweather for either fighter. Something which comes from a whole host of boxing fans stating they don’t wish to see Mayweather fight again.

Taking on McGregor, who shared over four million purchases with Mayweather in 2017 – and is still an active competitor, could ramp up interest.







STADIUM

The fight is already being talked about as an opener for the new Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium opening in August. But then would obviously mean Pacquiao loses over a year of his career.

Last fighting in July when defeating Keith Thurman, taking a year out when approaching 41 is not an ideal scenario for the veteran. Saying that – a guaranteed purse of $50 million dollars would soften the blow.

Add in the Stadium element, and Mayweather being part of the full build-up, Pacquiao vs McGregor could blow the roof off the Vegas strip.

Should Mayweather will willing to face the winner, that could even add an extra dimension to an already mouth-watering main event.

OUT-CLASSED

Whether McGregor can be competitive against Pacquiao is the only downside, though. ‘The Notorious’ was largely outclassed and beaten down by Mayweather.

A previous happening Pacquiao would be a hot favorite to replicate.

Beaten by Khabib Nurmagomedov since then, McGregor returned to winning ways against Donald Cerrone. A spectacular KO revived McGregor’s outlook.

Have his boxing skills improved enough? – It’s highly doubtful. And Pacquiao is arguably faster and stronger at 40 than Mayweather was.

It could be another hiding to nothing for the ex-champ, champ. Not that McGregor’s bank manager cares.

All will be revealed soon. But something BIG is coming.