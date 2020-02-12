WATCH: Deontay Wilder KNOCKED OUT! – can Tyson Fury replicate?

World Boxing News

📸 Mikey Williams

World Boxing News has been sent rare footage of the only time WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has ever been knocked out during his career.

‘The Bronze Bomber’, who is 42-0-1 as a pro with 41 KO’s, suffered a few losses during his amateur days.

One of those came in February 2008 on a trip to Russia. Wilder came up against Evgeny Romanov in the Volgograd-natives home country.

Wilder was tagged with the same overhand right THREE TIMES in a row but was already on his way down when the final blow landed.

Not seen in the footage obtained by WBN, Wilder did get to his feet. By this point, the third man in the ring had seen enough.

The contest was waved off and Wilder then head to Port-of-Spain to continue his preparations for the Beijing Olympics.

Losing once more before arriving at the Games, Wilder went on to reach the semi-finals, losing out to Clemente Russo. In the final, Russo then lost on points to Rakhim Chakhkiev.

Romanov obviously didn’t qualify for the tournament as Chakhkiev beat him to the Russian spot.

Ironically, just prior to losing against Romanov in the shock upset stoppage, Wilder had beaten eventual gold medalist Chakhkiev via decision.

GOLD BOMBER

All worked out well in the end. Wilder may have chosen a different nickname for one, had he been successful in China. ‘The Gold Bomber’ doesn’t have quite the same ring to it.

Well into his pro career, Wilder is now at the top of his game and preparing for the biggest fight of his life against Tyson Fury. Whether Fury will be keeping that punch in mind for Las Vegas remains to be seen.

Romanov, on the other hand, left the amateurs behind in 2010.

He subsequently took six years out of the sport before returning in 2016 to turn pro. Romanov, 34, has reeled off fourteen wins since then.

In the ilk of Wilder himself, Romanov has halted every opponent inside the distance and may get the chance to meet the Alabama slammer again in the future if he continues his current form.