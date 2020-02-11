Tyson Fury gives candid access to family and struggles for new ITV series

Ringside

Tyson Fury goes under the spotlight on ITV as the former unified top division champion allows cameras into his family home for the first time.

Fury is taking on the biggest fight of his life, the fight to reclaim his title of heavyweight champion of the world and the fight to maintain his mental health.

This brand new three-part series, Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King offers exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to one of the sports most flamboyant and controversial characters.

Tyson Fury and his larger than life family.

Giving viewers an unprecedented insight into the life of one of the most fascinating and controversial figures in British sport.

Filmed over several months, Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King follows the Gypsy King and his nearest and dearest as he aims to fulfill his dream of becoming the heavyweight boxing champion of the world. Fury prepares to take on his arch-rival Deontay Wilder for a second time.

The series combines a warm and at times emotional family saga with raw and unflinching scenes of Tyson preparing for the fights against Tom Schwarz and Otto Wallin.

It reveals the most complete and intimate portrait of the Gypsy King ever seen.

Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King reveals his preparation in the build-up to the Deontay Wilder fight. Looks at his family and their proud traveller traditions plus the ongoing battle he has with his mental health.

His wife Paris says: “The fame side of things due to the celebrity lifestyle, we’re trying our hardest not to get involved with that and keep normality.

“I was brought up like a traveller, you might not live in a trailer. But it doesn’t take away what you are. You’re a traveller and we’re proud of that heritage.

She talks candidly about a period of Tyson being suicidal: “I remember when he went off in the Ferrari. Before he left he said I ain’t coming back. As the day progressed, his phone was off.

“I called his dad and asked had he heard from him because I don’t know where he’s at and I’m worried.”

Paris says Tyson has always been unpredictable. She says: “Tyson is a bit of a loose cannon. Tyson won’t be controlled.

“Tyson says what he thinks when he thinks it and that’s it. He’s always had a fragile state of mind. I’ve seen it over the years we’ve been married he’s always had these highs and lows.”





His brother Shane adds: “ When he says depression never leaves you, he’s right…because he can be happy one minute and sad the next and that’s the real Tyson – up one minute, down the next.”

This is the biggest fight of his life and he will be challenged both physically and mentally. Can he stay focussed to become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world?

Also, manage his mental health and not spiral back into the depression that saw him almost take his own life?

Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King is an Optomen Television production for ITV. Series producer is Demi Doyle and Executive producers are Tina Flintoff and Nick Hornby.

Furthermore, it was commissioned by Kate Teckman, Head of Development, Factual Entertainment. And Sue Murphy, Head of Factual Entertainment, at ITV.

Tyson Fury: Gypsy King airs this Thursday 13th February at 9pm on ITV