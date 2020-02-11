Russian heavyweight Apti Davtaev makes quick ring return on Feb 21

RINGSIDE

On Friday, February 21, Russian heavyweight destroyer Apti Davtaev will make a quick return to the ring in an important eight-round showdown against fellow undefeated John Napari of Accra, Ghana.

Davtaev (19-0-1, 18 KOs) and Napari (21-0, 15 KOs) will meet as a chief supporting bout on Akhmat Promotion Company’s stacked event at the Dynamo Palace of Sports in Krylatskoye, Moscow, featuring undefeated Russian super welterweight champion Islam “The Sniper” Edisultanov’s (9-0, 6 KOs) domestic battle against tough southpaw Evgeny Terentiev (15-2, 7 KOs).

Ever improving under the tutelage of SugarHill Steward, the powerful Davtaev will be looking to continue the brutal momentum he has been building since signing his co-promotional deal with Salita Promotions in late 2017.

“I’ve continued training at the Kronk Gym for this fight,” said Davtaev. “I look forward to another Detroit-style knockout victory over an undefeated opponent.”

Davtaev was last seen January 10 of this year, scoring a thudding TKO 3 over West Virginia-based veteran Keith Barr at Ocean Resort Casino, Atlantic City. Showing improved ability to corner opponents trying to avoid his fearsome punching, 6’ 5” Davtaev looked to be rounding into world-class form.

“Apti is one of the biggest heavyweights and hardest punchers in the division,” said his co-promoter, Dmitriy Salita. “This will be his second fight in as many months. He will continue to stay busy and I believe he has all the ingredients to be a force in the division. This is going to be a big statement-making year for Apti.”