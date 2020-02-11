Raeese Aleem all set for Showtime debut on Valentine’s night

RINGSIDE

February 10, 2020 – Undefeated rising prospect Raeese “The Beast” Aleem (15-0, 9 KOs) held a media workout at the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame as he prepares for his upcoming eight-round super bantamweight bout against Adam Lopez (19-3-2, 9 KOs) in the co-feature of ShoBox: The New Generation this Friday, February 14 live on SHOWTIME (10 p.m. ET/PT) from 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

In the main event of the four-fight telecast, lightweight prospect Thomas Mattice (15-1-1, 11 KOs) will face hard-hitting Isaac Cruz (18-1-1, 14 KOs) in a 10-round lightweight bout. Plus, in a matchup of undefeated super lightweights, Cleveland’s Montana Love (12-0-1, 6 KOs) returns to ShoBox in an eight-round bout with Houston’s Jerrico Walton (16-0, 7 KOs).

In the opening bout of the telecast, undefeated super welterweight Derrick Colemon Jr. (11-0, 8 KOs), of Detroit will face Joseph Jackson (15-0, 12 KOs) of North Carolina.

Aleem, who is managed by Greg Hannely of Prince Ranch Boxing and promoted by Kings Promotions, will make his television debut on ShoBox: The New Generation.

Here is what Aleem had to say Saturday at the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame in Las Vegas:

RAEESE ALEEM

“I’m very excited to be making my televised debut on SHOWTIME, where the world will get to see my talent. I’m definitely looking forward to making some new fans. This is a stepping stone to bigger and better things.

“I feel like I’m flying under the radar. I’ve been right there with all the other rising prospects. I’m originally from a small town so I never had the proper eyes on me. I feel like I must train twice as hard as the average fighter just to be in the same conversation than these guys. But that’s just how the game is. I’m ready to show up and show out.

“It’s been a huge transition since I moved out here [Las Vegas] from Muskegon, Mich., where I’m originally from. I came out here with no family and no friends, with the sole idea to pursue my career. I took a leap of faith and it has paid off. It’s been all about business here in Las Vegas, and it’s been great. I’ve been exposed to a lot of great fighters and picked up a lot of good tips.

“Adam Lopez is a tough Latino fighter who is going to bring his ‘A’ game, and he has something to prove. He has a lot of experience. He’s been in the ring with a lot of skilled guys and current world champions. This is the type of fight I need to take the next step toward being a world champion.

“I’m an aggressive boxer who likes to throw a lot of punches. I make my opponent miss and I make them pay. I’m all-action. I’m a beast! I’m prepared to go the distance, but my ultimate goal is to get him out of there, to get the win.”