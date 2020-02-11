Further details revealed for ‘Fight Night in Framingham’ on March 20

RINGSIDE

“Fight Night In Framingham”, presented by Shearns Boxing Promotions (SBP), not only will be the first professional boxing event in the Massachusetts city, located 20 miles southwest of Boston, it has additional meaning for youngsters in that market.

“Fight Night In Framingham,” will be held Friday night, March 20, at Sheraton Framingham Hotel for the benefit of Fighting Life, an after-school youth boxing and academic empowerment program, available 100-percent free of charge, to students beginning in elementary school through high school education.

“SBP is very excited and looks forward to putting on Framingham’s first ever boxing event for this organization,” promoter Chuck Shearns commented. “I think what is speaks the loudest right now is the amount of community and business support Fighting Life has received, including the presenting sponsor, Street Light Ventures, which is a great company. I think it says a lot about what A.J. Thomas and the board are trying to accomplish with this organization. This kind of support will go a long way.”

Located out of UpperKuts Boxing Club in Ashland, Massachusetts, the Fighting Life Boxing Program was founded by owner and head coach, A.J. Thomas, as a resource and program to provide children with a positive outlet and outlook in life. Visit www.fightinglife.org to learn more about this organization.

The purpose of Fighting Life is to provide a safe space to promote structure, growth mindset, self-worth, and goal setting through physical and academic fulfillment and self-discipline.

“It is an outlet for kids,” Thomas (pictured to the left) explained Fighting Life. “Kids who have been picked on, bullied, or at risk find it’s a safe haven. We take kids from all walks of life. We don’t turn anybody away. If their parents can’t afford the membership fee to join the gym, we provide a voucher to apply to waive the fee. Not all of these kids come here to become boxers. We have fitness classes in addition to teaching boxing lessons.

“This show is important because the attention and money we receive will help us get more volunteers, equipment, and go places (to box) that they’ve never been. Any money we receive will go straight to the kids. Our dream is promote out own shows someday to get our charity’s name out there for the benefit of our programs. Boxing is growing here in Framingham and we believe that there will be more boxing in our city. I even check on them in school and if they need help, they’ll have a big brother right next to them. Everything is for the kids!”

Two unbeaten pro “graduates” of the Fighting Life Boxing Program, super featherweights Timmy Ramos (5-0-2, 5 KOs) and Nelson “Chino” Perez (2-0m, 2 KOs), are fighting in the main event and co-feature, respectively. Both train at UpperKuts and haven’t forgotten where they come from, often teaching youngsters in the program how to train to become boxers.

“Timmy and Nelson have been with me for years,” Thomas added. “They’ve used their efforts in boxing to better their lives. We’re all family here. Timmy and Nelson are still part of our program because they help the other kids.”

Ramos, fighting out of Framingham, was a two-time New England Golden Gloves champion as an amateur. He is in the 6-round, main event against Carlos Marrero, III (2-3-1), of Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Perez, who hails from nearby Marlboro, is another New England Golden Gloves champion. He faces an opponent to be determined in the 6-round co-featured event. “I try to teach the kids to stay out of trouble,” Perez remarked. “I coach them a little to help them live and prosper. It’s great seeing these kids in the gym. I’m very excited to be part of this event to benefit Fighting Life.”

Boston heavyweight Tracey Johnson (4-7-6), whose brother Demetrius Andrade is a past Olympian and reigning WBO super middleweight champion, takes on Larry “Hitman” Pryor (11-22-5, 5 KOs) in a 6-round bout.

A pair of quality MMA fighters, Albania-born super middleweight Kastriot “Slaughterhouse” Xhema, fighting out of Greenwich, CT, makes his pro boxing debut against Framingham favorite, Brazilian-born Saul “The Spider” Almeida (0-10-3, 20-11 in MMA).

Also fighting on the undercard is Southbridge, MA welterweight Wilfredo “El Sucaro” Pagan (6-1, 3 KOs) vs. Tyrone “Hands of Stone” Luckey (9-12-4, 7 KOs), in a 6-round bout; Worcester, MA super featherweight Ranse Andino (1-1) vs. Henry Garcia (0-5-1), of New Bedford, MA, and pro-debuting Hartford, CT super flyweight Angel Gonzalez, Jr. vs. Brandon Allen Sagraves (0-1), in 4-round fights. Gonzalez is a decorated amateur boxer who is a three-time New England Golden Gloves, two-time Ringside National and 2014 National PAL champion

All fights and fighters are subject to change.

Tickets prices are $75,.00 ringside (rows 1-3), $60.00 (seated), $45.00 standing room, and VIP tables (of 10) for $1000.00 and may be purchased HERE, at UpperKuts gym, or from any of the local fighters on the card.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. ET, first fight at 7 p.m. ET.