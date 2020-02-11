Bob Arum lauds networks, WWE for helping build the Tyson Fury US brand

World Boxing News

📸 Mikey Williams

Top Rank boss Bob Arum has given props to ESPN, Premier Boxing Champions and World Wrestling Entertainment for their part in promoting Tyson Fury in the USA.

Fury has become a massive hit stateside since embarking on a wave of publicity on the back of a draw with Deontay Wilder in December 2018.

‘The Gypsy King’ stepped up where most fear to tread. Fury took on the undefeated Wilder and almost pulled off an upset.

Arum moved in just a few weeks due to Fury’s creditable performance and told UK handler Frank Warren to hold off on an agreed rematch.

Wilder vs Fury 2 was originally due to take place on May 18 of 2019. That was until Arum convinced all sides to promote the clash longer.

The Hall of Famer was certainly convinced Pay-Per-View numbers could be quadrupled if they waited and Fury is now a recognized name stateside.

Veterans of staging fights that capture the imagination of the wider population outside of the boxing fraternity, Arum believes himself and Frank Warren are onto another winner that will have the world tuning in.

“Thanks to ESPN, he’s been built up to be a huge personality in the sport,” said Arum. “Wilder has been doing a lot of campaigning too.

“I think this is going to an event that will go into well over two million homes on pay-per-view. It was certainly well worth the time spent in building him up in the US.

“I cannot believe that Fury would have the popularity and notoriety that he now has without the build-up on ESPN. Plus what he did with the WWE wrestling definitely helped!

“There will now be the continuous promotion of Fury-Wilder across the networks. That is something we have never had before.

“The public over there has a very short attention span so you’ve got to go back to the well each time. Hit them with it time and time again to refresh their minds.”







