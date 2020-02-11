Ben Davison reveals what Tyson Fury has to do to beat Deontay Wilder

World Boxing News

📷 Mikey Williams

Tyson Fury’s former trainer Ben Davison has aired his views on the forthcoming rematch against Deontay Wilder on February 22nd in Las Vegas.

Davison, who guided Fury to a draw in the first meeting back in December 2018, was deemed surplus to requirements this time around.

None-the-less, Davison was inundated with offers to give his opinion on Fury’s uphill battle against the ‘biggest puncher in boxing history’.

Speaking to BT Sport, Davison revealed the one thing Fury may have now learned. Something which could make all the difference on fight night.

WEAPON

Having been dropped twice in the fight, once badly in the final round, Fury is now familiar with what major weapon Wilder has to offer.

This means if ‘The Gypsy King’ can negate from making the same mistakes he made in fight one, Davison says he can win on points. But only if.

“There were rounds that went by where Wilder just couldn’t, couldn’t land, couldn’t land. Then he found one,” Davison explained.

“I think Tyson now knows, ‘I have to respect that right hand for twelve round – no matter what.’ And if he can just take that. Add that into his performance in the next fight, I believe he wins.”

Joining Davison in giving their predictions for Wilder vs Fury II, where former world champions David Haye and Barry Jones.

Haye plumped for ex-sparring partner Wilder via knockout. Whilst Jones opted for Fury on points.







50-50

As proven thus far during the build-up, the best heavyweight match-up in two decades is a true 50/50 battle.

Many believe Wilder wins before the ring bell. Plenty of others see Fury taking plenty of rounds to score a unanimous verdict.

Whoever loses gets the opportunity to envoke a third fight clause in the contract. The only stipulation would be a requirement to drop their purse percentage to 40%.

Over two million Pay-Per-View buys are being predicted by US promoter Bob Arum. Therefore, if achieved, it would place the clash above Lennox Lewis vs Mike Tyson.

Fans will be hoping for another enthralling contest, culminating in the right result and a trilogy encounter to follow.

