Oleksandr Usyk injury delays Derek Chisora Pay-Per-View fight again

Phil Jay

📸 Ed Mulholland / Mark Robinson

Oleksandr Usyk and Derek Chisora are to battle it out in a heavyweight Pay-Per-View showdown on UK soil a couple of months later than expected.

World Boxing News had originally learned Usyk and Chisora were going to collide on March 28th, live on Sky Sports Box Office. This has now been pushed back until at least May.

This is due to an elbow injury suffered by the former undisputed cruiserweight king. April has now been ruled out.

A European welterweight title clash between David Avanesyan and Josh Kelly has since taken the date in question.

The collision, hot favorite to land in London at The O2 Arena when it does finally get confirmed, could be set to have some sort of interim or WBO strap on the line.

Anthony Joshua has been dropping hints he will be vacating the WBO heavyweight title he won back from Andy Ruiz Jr. in December. This is in order to hand number one contender Usyk his chance now, rather than wait until after an IBF mandatory with Kubrat Pulev.

Usyk was placed at the top of the rankings by President Paco Valcarcel. The decision was made after Usyk became fully unified at 200 pounds.

One fight into his top division run and Usyk could well be contesting the belt. This is provided Joshua decides to vacate soon.

Alternatively, the WBO could certainly approve the interim WBO version. AJ just needs to give assurances about the future of the crown.

PRICE HIKE

Whatever happens, Usyk vs Chisora is heading to a late spring date. But the price Usyk vs Chisora will be made available at is a mystery at this point.

A hike was green-lighted by Sky and Eddie Hearn last year. Fans were asked to pay £24.95 for Joshua’s return with Ruiz in Saudi Arabia.

Sky and Hearn could choose to stick at £24.95 for an extended run. Alternatively, revert back to the old £19.95 stipulation.

All will be revealed once the fight is officially finalized.







WHYTE

Dillian Whyte is to miss out yet again on a world title shot if Hearn does manage to sort out the championship arrangements for Usyk vs Chisora.

With Whyte now WBC interim title-holder, it seems the intention is to wait for a prolonged shot at Deontay Wilder. ‘The Bodysnatcher’ has been assured his chance by February 2021.

Wilder is locked into the second of a three-bout saga with Tyson Fury. The trilogy is due to finish in September or October.

The winner will then face Whyte in the first couple of months of next year.

Furthermore, as far as the undercard bouts for Usyk vs Chisora, match-ups are currently in the pipeline for what will be Matchroom’s first big PPV offering of 2020.